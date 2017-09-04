Earn a free car rental day for every two rentals with National

Looking for a break on your next vacation rental car? The One Two Free offer from National car rental company gives you a free day after every two rentals of a midsize or larger vehicle for at least two days.
The deal: You have to become a member of National's Emerald Club (it's free) to qualify. There's no limit on the number of free rentals you can earn, and you can redeem up to three free days on each reservation. Note the reward covers time and mileage only, not taxes.
When: Travelers can earn free days through Feb. 28, which can be redeemed through June 15.
Details: Read the fine print on this offer because you also can accrue points by using National's mobile app to book, completing an online survey, etc., that can add up to a free rental day too.
Info: National Emerald Club
