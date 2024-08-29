Want to beat the Labor Day traffic? New toll lanes open on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino

FasTrak express lanes on the San Diego Freeway. New express lanes have opened in both directions on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County.

This Labor Day weekend, motorists will be able to beat the congested traffic on the 10 Freeway in San Bernardino County by using newly opened toll lanes in both directions.

After four years of construction, the new lanes opened Thursday, spanning 10 miles from the Los Angeles County line to Interstate 15, officials said.

Drivers can create a FasTrak account online at sbexpresslanes.com to get the lowest toll price. Those without a FasTrak account can pay for tolls using the Pay Online feature within five days of their trip.

There are several entry and exit points along the route, including near the Mountain Avenue, Fourth Street and Haven Avenue exits.

Carpools with three or more passengers can use the SB Express Lanes for free if they have a FasTrak transponder. Vehicles with a Clean Air Vehicle decal from the state Department of Motor Vehicles will get a 10% discount if they have a FasTrak account, while qualifying low-income San Bernardino County residents who sign up for a FasTrak account will get a one-time credit for the express lanes. Disabled veterans who open a FasTrak account get toll-free travel.