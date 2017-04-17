How many places have you checked off our California Bucket List? Tell us about it at the 2017 Festival of Books

If you want experiences only the Golden State can offer, check out the Travel section’s California Bucket List. Then come tell us about your favorite places Saturday at the 2017 Festival of Books at USC.
How many have you done? And what’s on your bucket list? Our list grows every day with a new essential adventure, from easy to edgy.
L.A. Times Travel writer Christopher Reynolds will moderate a panel with Forbes travel blogger Andrew Bender, travel writer Michele Bigley and Charles Fleming, who writes about cars, motorcycles and urban hiking for The Times.
The panel runs 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Travel & Wellness Stage.
The Festival of Books also will feature a performance by the TSA Chorus (yes, they have one!) from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Travel & Wellness Stage.
Events are free and open to the public.
Check out the complete Festival of Books schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
ALSO
Swim in a cool Hearst-worthy pool that Julia Morgan designed in Berkeley
Taste the state's greatness (or at least something fresh and local) at Berkeley's Chez Panisse
Dine in high style at the former Ahwahnee in Yosemite Valley
Romp at the world's safest beach in Carpinteria