How many places have you checked off our California Bucket List? Tell us about it at the 2017 Festival of Books

If you want experiences only the Golden State can offer, check out the Travel section’s California Bucket List. Then come tell us about your favorite places Saturday at the 2017 Festival of Books at USC.

How many have you done? And what’s on your bucket list? Our list grows every day with a new essential adventure, from easy to edgy.

L.A. Times Travel writer Christopher Reynolds will moderate a panel with Forbes travel blogger Andrew Bender, travel writer Michele Bigley and Charles Fleming, who writes about cars, motorcycles and urban hiking for The Times.

The panel runs 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Travel & Wellness Stage.

The Festival of Books also will feature a performance by the TSA Chorus (yes, they have one!) from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Travel & Wellness Stage.

Events are free and open to the public.

Check out the complete Festival of Books schedule for Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO

Swim in a cool Hearst-worthy pool that Julia Morgan designed in Berkeley

Taste the state's greatness (or at least something fresh and local) at Berkeley's Chez Panisse

Dine in high style at the former Ahwahnee in Yosemite Valley

Romp at the world's safest beach in Carpinteria

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel