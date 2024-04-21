Photos: Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Each year, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books draws authors representing diverse genres, from established figures to emerging talents, and attendees who engage with panels and discussions, storytelling sessions, book signings and interactive exhibits. A wealth of experiences awaited readers of all ages at this year’s event over the weekend at USC.
1
2
3
4
1. Karlie, 11, reads “The Summer She Went Missing” by Chelsea Ichaso. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times) 2. Susan Olson’s sticker made a big statement. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times) 3. Tiffany Haddish sings after her panel. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times) 4. Jeezy speaks with L.A. Times editor Jevon Phillips about his memoir “Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.” (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
