California

Photos: Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Author Paula Yoo talks to twins Abby and Zach Vasko.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
By Michael BlackshireStaff Photographer 
Each year, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books draws authors representing diverse genres, from established figures to emerging talents, and attendees who engage with panels and discussions, storytelling sessions, book signings and interactive exhibits. A wealth of experiences awaited readers of all ages at this year’s event over the weekend at USC.

Mary Lara, center, signs what book she is reading alongside her daughter Aria Cook, 4, and Selena Cook, 8.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
Couple Julian Obobo and Ani Kelemdjian roam during the LA Times Book Festival.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
USC cheerleaders and band members perform during the LA Times Book Festival.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
People wait in line during the LA Times Book Festival.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

1

Karlie, 11, reads "The Summer She Went Missing" by Chelsea Ichaso.

2

Susan Olson's sticker made a big statement.

3

Tiffany Haddish sings after her panel.

4

Jeezy speaks with L.A. Times editor Jevon Phillips about his memoir "Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe."

RuPaul laughs while being surrounded by his three sisters while discussing his memoir.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
Panelists Sharon Levin, Kim Johnson, Paula Yoo, and Jennifer Baker speak during the Do the Right Thing.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)
People look through an array of books to purchase during the LA Times Book Festival.
(Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times)

California
Michael Blackshire

Michael Blackshire is a 2023-24 photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He previously interned at the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune and his work has been published in the New York Times, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Huffington Post and New York Magazine. Blackshire is from Kentucky and spent his teenage years in Metro Atlanta. He received his higher education from Western Kentucky University and Ohio University.

