New rock climbing guide, Banff Mountain Film Festival, wildflowers in Joshua Tree

CLIMBING
Presentation
Author Kristian Solem will present a slide show and sign his new book, “The Needles Climbing Guide,” about climbing the rock formations in Giant Sequoia National Monument.
When, where: 7 p.m. Monday at the REI store in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., and Thursday at the Arcadia store, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica; (626) 447-1062 for Arcadia.
ADVENTURE
Film festival
Experience exotic locations, paddle wild waters and climb tall peaks in a series of films presented by the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.
When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Lincoln Middle School,1501 California Blvd., Santa Monica.
Admission, info: $18 per person, per night. Different films each evening. Tickets available at Adventure 16 stores, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles; 5425 Reseda Blvd., Tarzana; or online at www.lat.ms/filmfestival.
JOSHUA TREE
Field class
Get to know desert wildflowers on an all-day class led by a botanist.
When, where: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oasis Visitor Center, Twentynine Palms.
Admission, info: $70. RSVP to (760) 367-5535.
