New rock climbing guide, Banff Mountain Film Festival, wildflowers in Joshua Tree

CLIMBING

Presentation

Author Kristian Solem will present a slide show and sign his new book, “The Needles Climbing Guide,” about climbing the rock formations in Giant Sequoia National Monument.

When, where: 7 p.m. Monday at the REI store in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., and Thursday at the Arcadia store, 214 N. Santa Anita Ave.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica; (626) 447-1062 for Arcadia.

ADVENTURE

Film festival

Experience exotic locations, paddle wild waters and climb tall peaks in a series of films presented by the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Lincoln Middle School,1501 California Blvd., Santa Monica.

Admission, info: $18 per person, per night. Different films each evening. Tickets available at Adventure 16 stores, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles; 5425 Reseda Blvd., Tarzana; or online at www.lat.ms/filmfestival.

JOSHUA TREE

Field class

Get to know desert wildflowers on an all-day class led by a botanist.

When, where: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oasis Visitor Center, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $70. RSVP to (760) 367-5535.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.