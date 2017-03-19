Using travel to heal grief, hiking Half Dome and Joshua Tree

TRAVEL

Presentation

Kai Lawson will discuss how to use travel as a tool for healing grief.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

YOSEMITE

Workshop

REI experts will talk about routes, gear and training needed to hike Half Dome.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

JOSHUA TREE

Day hike

Learn about Joshua Tree’s gold-mining history on a moderate 4-mile round-trip hike to Lost Horse Mine.

When, where: 8 a.m. Saturday, Joshua Tree Visitor Center.

Admission, info: $45. (760) 367-5535

GALAPAGOS, ECUADOR AND COLOMBIA

Presentation

Diana Trombley will discuss the Galapagos Islands, a rainforest resort in Ecuador, the Colombian cities of Bogotá and Cartagena, and the Rosario Islands off the coast.

When, where: Noon, March 26 at El Floridita Restaurant, 1253 N. Vine St., No. 3, Hollywood.

Admission, info: $22.50 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to Odette Ricasa at (323) 578-3601.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.