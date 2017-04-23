Seeing Europe by train, photographing the night sky and more

FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

Presentations

Learn about street-smart tips, educational travel and more on the Travel & Wellness stage.

When, where: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, USC.

Admission, info: Free; $12 parking. See www.latimes.com/festivalofbooks for a schedule of appearances.

EUROPE

Presentation

Explore the ins and outs of traveling through Europe by train with Susan Hickman of Distant Lands.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

CAMPING

Workshop

Experts offer tips on how to get started camping, including gear and local areas to try.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

NATIONAL PARKS

Presentation

Instructors Chris Nicholson and Lance Keimig will share their experiences photographing the night sky in Acadia, Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Death Valley, Zion and many others.

When, where: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Bell Center, Copper Mountain College, 6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree.

Admission, info: Free. (760) 367-5535.

