River cruise in Belgium and France highlights World War I battlefields and memorials

Pay homage to “the war to end all wars” on a commemorative cruise marking the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entering World War I.

Participants on CroisiEurope’s seven-day excursion will travel on the 96-passenger Victor Hugo, beginning in Ostend, Belgium, and ending in Lille, France.

Highlights include the Yser Tower Memorial, the tallest monument to peace in Europe; Ypres and the In Flanders Fields Museum; and the Wellington Quarry, an underground museum created in a section of tunnels used by the British and its Commonwealth forces.

The war began in 1914, and the U.S. entered the war on April 6, 1917.

Dates: Departures Sept. 13 and Oct. 3.

Price: From $1,838 per person, double occupancy, depending on cabin deck and departure date. Includes onboard meals, complimentary beverages and excursions. International airfare not included.

Info: CroisiEurope, (800) 768-7232

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

