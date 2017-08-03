What’s it like to grow up as a black, gay kid in Texas? Hawaii’s Rainbow Festival films explores these questions and more

One of America’s oldest LGBTQ film festivals is preparing to welcome movie fans to the Aloha State.

The Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival returns Aug. 10 to 19 to the Doris Duke Theatre at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

The festival, now in its 28th year, showcases short- and long-form feature films and documentaries from around the world.

This month’s schedule will showcase more than 20 films.

“Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall” is the opening night screening Aug. 10. The documentary follows Hall, an actor-director, from his days growing up as a black, gay youth in small-town Texas through the creation of his musical, “Straight Outta Oz.”

The film will be followed by a Q&A session with Hall.

Other screenings include

Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival At an Irish boarding school, two unlikely teenagers are placed together as roommates, starting a voyage of self-discovery in "Handsome Devil," one of the featured films. At an Irish boarding school, two unlikely teenagers are placed together as roommates, starting a voyage of self-discovery in "Handsome Devil," one of the featured films. (Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival)

“Handsome Devil” (Ireland, 2016), Aug. 11. Ned, a music-obsessed Irish teenager, is resigned to his life as an outcast at boarding school. Then he gets a handsome new roommate who tests the bounds of friendship.

“I Dream in Another Language” (Mexico, 2017), Aug. 16. A young man uncovers a 50-year-old secret when he travels to the Mexican jungle to research a language on the edge of extinction. This tale of forbidden love won the Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival A British farmer and a Romanian migrant worker unexpectedly form a bond during lambing season in "God's Own Country," one of more than 20 films to be screened on Oahu. A British farmer and a Romanian migrant worker unexpectedly form a bond during lambing season in "God's Own Country," one of more than 20 films to be screened on Oahu. (Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival)

“God’s Own Country” (Britain, 2017), Aug. 16. Johnny, a young sheep farmer, resents the arrival of Gheorghe, a migrant worker from Romania, until Gheorghe demonstrates his understanding not only of farming but also of Johnny. Winner of Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic at Sundance.

“Lady Eva” (U.S., 2017), Aug. 18. A young transgender woman begins a journey of discovery as she travels to the South Pacific nation of Tonga, with inspiration from the music of Tina Turner. The documentary short was directed by geneticist and filmmaker Dr. Dean Hamer.

Tickets cost $150 for an all-access pass or $200 for all-access plus admission to a star-studded pool party Aug. 20. It will be hosted by Olympic swimmer Tom Daley and his husband, screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

Info: Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival, email info@hglcf.org

ALSO

Vegas' newest star is this adorable 2-week-old dolphin at the Mirage

National Geographic Quest sets sail for adventure and exploration in southeastern Alaska

There's a new go-to website to reserve campsites and tours at California State Parks

Trying to find free parking in Vegas? The Forum Shops aren't an option anymore

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel