Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Your U.S. history class needed a film like ‘Rustin’

Colman Domingo stands next to a sign that says 'Rustin'
Recently it seems Colman Domingo has been the person to call when Hollywood recognizes that representation matters.
(Unique Nicole / Getty Images)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

In the ’90s I was a founding member of the Black History Club in high school, took Black history courses in college and worked in the minority affairs office in grad school, and yet I did not know who Bayard Rustin was until seeing the 2003 documentary “Brother Outsider.”

That miseducation was not by accident.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

Rustin — the man who introduced the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to the principles of nonviolence, the man who organized the March on Washington — was gay. Because of his sexual orientation, his contributions to the civil rights movement were not often retold. Since the documentary’s release 20 years ago, there has been a concerted effort to change that, most recently culminating in the 2023 film “Rustin” and the performance of awards season darling Colman Domingo in the title role.

A decade ago, Domingo brought Ralph Abernathy to life in Ava DuVernay’s “Selma,” which also included Rustin. Today he is the first Afro-Latino to be nominated for a lead actor Oscar. He is the second out gay man to be nominated for portraying an out gay man.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tracy Chapman performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: Tracy Chapman’s gray hair represents a lifetime of authenticity

It’s been 35 years since she first sang ‘Fast Car’ at the Grammys, a ceremony crowded with closeted queer performers. The world has changed a lot. Chapman hasn’t.

Feb. 5, 2024

This intersection has quietly played a significant part in Domingo’s career: He appeared in 2020’s Oscar winner “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” about the life of a queer Black woman, and in 2018’s Oscar winner “If Beale Street Could Talk,” based on a book by James Baldwin, a gay Black man. For his work last year, in addition to being Oscar-nominated for “Rustin,” Domingo is part of the SAG-nominated cast of “The Color Purple,” written by out Black author Alice Walker.

Recently it seems Domingo has been the person to call when Hollywood recognizes that representation matters. Not because it can grab attention and awards, but because representation reflects the history and the connective tissue between the Black and LGBTQ+ communities.

Advertisement
Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, right, and former US President Donald Trump during a New Hampshire primary election night watch party in Nashua, New Hampshire, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Trump won the New Hampshire primary, dealing a blow to his only remaining major rival Nikki Haley and solidifying his status as the Republican party's likely nominee. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Opinion

Granderson: The Senate’s only Black Republican now loves Trump. It’s not a good look

Check the history books for a better example of moral leadership: Hiram Revels, the first Black Republican in the Senate.

Jan. 26, 2024

For many years, what little queer content there was in mainstream America did not include people of color. But we’ve long been here, standing at the intersection.

Walker’s “Purple” shaped the 1980s; Baldwin’s “Beale Street” was born in the 1970s; Rustin came to prominence in the 1960s, but his work in civil rights dates back to the 1940s; and Ma Rainey, the Mother of the Blues, was a queer Black woman born in 1886. That was the year of the Carroll County Courthouse Massacre in Mississippi. More than 50 armed white men stormed a courtroom and opened fire on all the Black people in attendance, killing more than 20. The crime? A Black lawyer bringing charges against a white person. That was the world Rainey was born into. And in that world she openly had relationships with women. I marvel thinking about the bravery. Viola Davis was nominated for numerous awards for bringing Rainey’s full life to audiences.

It’s important to tell these stories at the intersection. People need to know this history that’s been kept from all of us because of yesteryear’s attitudes. It’s important that Hollywood develops the same fascination with these hidden figures as it does with the lives of Garland, Monroe, Elvis and other white cultural icons whose biographies have been reexamined time and time again. Now that queer storytelling has expanded beyond Stonewall and the HIV/AIDS crisis, my hope is that more of the Rustins of history will be explored. The entertainment value is important, the history even more so.

Keeping warriors like Rustin out of history and out of storytelling was intentional. The push to correct that wrong should be deliberate as well. It’s wonderful that Domingo is everywhere for his portrayal of Rustin. And it would be even more so if Rustin, who was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, were everywhere for Black History Month.

His role in history isn’t yet celebrated as it should be. Maybe it never will be. That’s what happens when contributions are minimized. Stories become lost. Tremendous acts of courage are forgotten. Too many lives we should honor go unknown.

Advertisement

This awards season, a light has been shined on someone we should never forget. Perhaps instead of relying on sequels and reboots, Hollywood should turn to the stories nestled in our history that we should know. The history that prejudice tried to keep in the shadows should take center stage.

@LZGranderson

More to Read

OpinionMoviesEntertainment & ArtsOp-Ed
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is also a political contributor for ABC News. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, the Emmy award winner appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” Granderson joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. He spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including NBA editor for ESPN The Magazine, senior writer for Page 2 and co-host of TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn., and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His podcast for ABC News, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” has won numerous honors, including a GLAAD award. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.7 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement