New luxury resort to open at Maui's famed Kaanapali Beach

Maui’s famed Kaanapali Beach may get a little more crowded when a new resort opens in spring.
The newly built Westin Nanea Ocean Villas is scheduled to open its doors April 15. The luxury hotel, located next door to a sister property, the Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas, will offer guests the choice of one-, two- and three-bedroom rooms.
The Nanea, whose name in Hawaiian means “relaxed,” will continue the increasingly popular pastime of sharing Hawaiian culture with guests.
The resort will feature the Puuhonua o Nanea Cultural Center that, according to a news release, will teach local arts, crafts, dance, music, language and history. The director of culture, Makalapua Kanuha, is helping curate the property’s design elements too.
While visitors can use the spa and other facilities at the neighboring property, the new resort will have its own lagoon-style pool, oceanfront cabanas and a children’s pool.
The Mauka Makai Restaurant will honor Hawaii’s farmers and fishers with an emphasis on farm, or sea, to table. Indigenous plants and vegetables that will be grown on-site will be incorporated into the menu.
For stays during the month of May, guests can enjoy special savings with the Discover Nanea Package. It includes a $250 resort credit, a spa credit, a resort activity for two and other perks.
To get the added benefits, simply book a two-bedroom villa at the best flexible room rate for a minimum of four nights between May 1 and 31. Flexible rates in May for a two-bedroom villa start at $779 a night, excluding tax and fees, according to the website.
While the resort is set to officially open April 15, the website’s booking engine is only accepting reservations for stays May 1 and beyond.
Travelers who want to be among the first to enjoy the resort will eventually be able to find availability starting April 15. (Check on the website to see when earlier dates are posted.)
Info: Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, 45 Kai Malina Parkway, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii
ALSO
Norwegian adds 25 more cruises this year from Miami to Cuba
It's true, everyone wants 'Piece of Me.' Britney Spears adds more Las Vegas dates after notching $100 million in ticket sales
7 cool ways for travelers to say 'I love you' on Valentine's Day
U.S. News & World Report picks top 15 U.S. hotels, including seven in the West