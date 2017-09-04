Free admission to Honolulu museum during reenactment of World War II attack

With bullet holes an everyday reminder of World War II, a Honolulu museum will waive its admission fee for one day this month when re-enactors swarm Ford Island to re-create a wartime attack.

The island, now home to the Pacific Aviation Museum, was the site of a military airfield on Dec. 7, 1941. That’s when Japanese fighter pilots shot up the base’s aircraft before turning their attention to the ships moored nearby in Pearl Harbor.

Pacific Aviation Museum Kids try on pint-sized flight suits at the Pacific Aviation Museum. Kids try on pint-sized flight suits at the Pacific Aviation Museum. (Pacific Aviation Museum)

Adult admission to the museum, with its hangars full of vintage aircraft, usually costs $25. But you can enter for free on Living History Day, Sept. 23.

The museum, one of the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites, will feature special activities for young and old from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including re-enactors recalling the horrific attack that forced the United States into the war.

Pacific Aviation Museum Admission to the Pacific Aviation Museum in Honolulu will be free on Living History Day. Admission to the Pacific Aviation Museum in Honolulu will be free on Living History Day. (Pacific Aviation Museum)

A handful of World War II vets and members of the Hawaii Territorial Guard also will share their stories.

Other events include presentations by authors, visits to the cockpits of various planes, swing dancing and even a scavenger hunt.

Jay Jones Bullet holes from the December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor remain visible at Hangar 79, now home to many of the aircraft in the Pacific Aviation Museum's historic collection. Bullet holes from the December 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor remain visible at Hangar 79, now home to many of the aircraft in the Pacific Aviation Museum's historic collection. (Jay Jones)

A screening of “Finding Kukan” will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s theater. The documentary reveals the forgotten story of Hawaii’s Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited female producer of “Kukan,” a 1941 film about wartime China.

The movie is free, but seats are limited so reservations are a must.

The open day will be part of Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day Live, when scores of museums across the country throw open their doors for free.

A downloadable Museum Day Live ticket is good for two visitors.

Info: Pacific Aviation Museum

ALSO

Warships and free concerts by Los Lobos, Quiet Riot, Motley Crue's Vince Neil coming to L.A. Fleet Week

Did you fall in love with totality? Next total solar eclipse comes to the U.S. in less than 2,420 days

The total eclipse brought a few minutes of darkness for some. But if it's just inky blackness you seek, here's where to go

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel