Free admission to Honolulu museum during reenactment of World War II attack

With bullet holes an everyday reminder of World War II, a Honolulu museum will waive its admission fee for one day this month when re-enactors swarm Ford Island to re-create a wartime attack.
The island, now home to the Pacific Aviation Museum, was the site of a military airfield on Dec. 7, 1941. That’s when Japanese fighter pilots shot up the base’s aircraft before turning their attention to the ships moored nearby in Pearl Harbor.
Adult admission to the museum, with its hangars full of vintage aircraft, usually costs $25. But you can enter for free on Living History Day, Sept. 23.
The museum, one of the Pearl Harbor Historic Sites, will feature special activities for young and old from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including re-enactors recalling the horrific attack that forced the United States into the war.
A handful of World War II vets and members of the Hawaii Territorial Guard also will share their stories.
Other events include presentations by authors, visits to the cockpits of various planes, swing dancing and even a scavenger hunt.
A screening of “Finding Kukan” will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s theater. The documentary reveals the forgotten story of Hawaii’s Li Ling-Ai, the uncredited female producer of “Kukan,” a 1941 film about wartime China.
The movie is free, but seats are limited so reservations are a must.
The open day will be part of Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day Live, when scores of museums across the country throw open their doors for free.
A downloadable Museum Day Live ticket is good for two visitors.
Info: Pacific Aviation Museum
