Some luxury Honolulu hotels are changing their looks — and their names

Where to stay in Honolulu this fall and winter just got more challenging. Three hotels are wrapping up top-to-bottom renovations, and two of them are even changing names.

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach An artist's rendering highlights the exterior of the Alohilani Resort, which is expected to open in December along Waikiki Beach. An artist's rendering highlights the exterior of the Alohilani Resort, which is expected to open in December along Waikiki Beach. (Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

The Pacific Beach Hotel has undergone the priciest makeover, with $115 million spent on the transformation. The hotel is expected to relaunch in December as the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.

Located steps from the sand, the reimagined property will greet guests with a 280,000-gallon aquarium full of colorful marine life. The hotel’s new look is the work of design firm the Rockwell Group. There are nearly 840 rooms and suites with views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head.

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach Rooms at the newly named Alohilani Resort feature ocean views and vistas of Diamond Head, as seen in this artist's rendering. Rooms at the newly named Alohilani Resort feature ocean views and vistas of Diamond Head, as seen in this artist's rendering. (Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

I checked and found partial ocean view rooms available from $364 night in January. Info and reservations: Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, (808) 922-1233.

At the northern end of Waikiki, the former Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki has shortened its name to Prince Waikiki following a $55-million renovation. The hotel underwent eight months of work on its public spaces and 563 oceanfront rooms.

Guests now can enjoy a new infinity pool that appears to merge with the adjacent Ala Wai Boat Harbor.

Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach New York photographer Nikolas Koenig visited the Alohilani Resort in early September to shoot the $115-million makeover, which includes a contemporary new lobby. New York photographer Nikolas Koenig visited the Alohilani Resort in early September to shoot the $115-million makeover, which includes a contemporary new lobby. (Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach)

Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who has been absent from the Honolulu restaurant scene for about a year, will introduce two new dining concepts at Alohilani: Momosan and Morimoto Asia.

Prince Waikiki The Hawaii Prince completed eight months' work of renovations. The Hawaii Prince completed eight months' work of renovations. (Prince Waikiki)

I checked and found rooms available for $259 for various dates in October. Info and reservations: Prince Waikiki, (888) 977-4623.

Away from most of the crowds at the southern end of Waikiki Beach, the New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel is in the final phase of a multimillion-dollar renovation. The project has been going on for seven years, with completion anticipated in December.

A check shows rooms available in January starting at $187 a night. Info and reservations: New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel, (808) 923-1555.

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

Your Hawaii Island Air flight will be more comfortable and quicker with upgraded Q400 planes

Free admission to Honolulu museum during reenactment of World War II attack

Island by island, a guide to some of the best hotel pools in Hawaii

Best places to go and things to do in Hawaii -- from the locals