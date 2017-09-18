Some luxury Honolulu hotels are changing their looks — and their names

Where to stay in Honolulu this fall and winter just got more challenging. Three hotels are wrapping up top-to-bottom renovations, and two of them are even changing names.
The Pacific Beach Hotel has undergone the priciest makeover, with $115 million spent on the transformation. The hotel is expected to relaunch in December as the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.
Located steps from the sand, the reimagined property will greet guests with a 280,000-gallon aquarium full of colorful marine life. The hotel’s new look is the work of design firm the Rockwell Group. There are nearly 840 rooms and suites with views of the Pacific Ocean and Diamond Head.
I checked and found partial ocean view rooms available from $364 night in January. Info and reservations: Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, (808) 922-1233.
At the northern end of Waikiki, the former Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki has shortened its name to Prince Waikiki following a $55-million renovation. The hotel underwent eight months of work on its public spaces and 563 oceanfront rooms.
Guests now can enjoy a new infinity pool that appears to merge with the adjacent Ala Wai Boat Harbor.
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who has been absent from the Honolulu restaurant scene for about a year, will introduce two new dining concepts at Alohilani: Momosan and Morimoto Asia.
I checked and found rooms available for $259 for various dates in October. Info and reservations: Prince Waikiki, (888) 977-4623.
Away from most of the crowds at the southern end of Waikiki Beach, the New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel is in the final phase of a multimillion-dollar renovation. The project has been going on for seven years, with completion anticipated in December.
A check shows rooms available in January starting at $187 a night. Info and reservations: New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel, (808) 923-1555.
