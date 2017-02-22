Top fashion illustrator will sketch your wedding, but only if you marry at this Kauai resort

When Dallas Shaw hears the wedding march, that’s her cue to start sketching. The fashion illustrator is now lending her talents to weddings at a luxury resort on Kauai’s North Shore.

In a one-of-a-kind partnership, Shaw — who draws for top fashion houses such as Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Kate Spade — recently added “bridal illustrator” to her résumé.

Sure, couples will still want a photographer, but those getting married at the St. Regis Princeville Resort can now have the artist attend their wedding and create three 9-by-12 illustrations during the service.

A sketch by fashion illustrator Dallas Shaw features Kauai's North Shore as the backdrop. Shaw now attends and sketches wedding services. St. Regis Princeville Resort A sketch by fashion illustrator Dallas Shaw features Kauai's North Shore as the backdrop. Shaw now attends and sketches wedding services. A sketch by fashion illustrator Dallas Shaw features Kauai's North Shore as the backdrop. Shaw now attends and sketches wedding services. (St. Regis Princeville Resort)

Guests can choose what they want Shaw to draw.

Some newlyweds may want a sketch of themselves with shimmering Hanalei Bay as the backdrop. Others may opt for an illustration of their bridesmaids in their colorful dresses. Or maybe a close-up or the floral bouquet or the bride’s designer wedding shoes, a news release says.

The illustrations are offered exclusively to guests getting married at the resort.

Dallas Shaw, pictured at the resort. St. Regis Princeville Resort Dallas Shaw, pictured at the resort. Dallas Shaw, pictured at the resort. (St. Regis Princeville Resort)

In addition to the wedding and room charges for the bridal party, Shaw charges $2,500 for the three-sketch package. Couples also must cover the cost of flights and accommodations for Shaw and her assistant (she’s based on the East Coast).

For further info, contact a wedding consultant at the resort by calling (808) 826-9644.

