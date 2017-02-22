TRAVEL
California Bucket List: Strange vibrations near Joshua Tree, monarch butterflies, startling urban archaeology and a new adventure each day
Travel News & Deals Deals, tips, advice and more
TRAVEL Travel News & Deals

Top fashion illustrator will sketch your wedding, but only if you marry at this Kauai resort

When Dallas Shaw hears the wedding march, that’s her cue to start sketching. The fashion illustrator is now lending her talents to weddings at a luxury resort on Kauai’s North Shore.

In a one-of-a-kind partnership, Shaw — who draws for top fashion houses such as Chanel, Ralph Lauren and Kate Spade — recently added “bridal illustrator” to her résumé.

Sure, couples will still want a photographer, but those getting married at the St. Regis Princeville Resort can now have the artist attend their wedding and create three 9-by-12 illustrations during the service.

Guests can choose what they want Shaw to draw.

Some newlyweds may want a sketch of themselves with shimmering Hanalei Bay as the backdrop. Others may opt for an illustration of their bridesmaids in their colorful dresses. Or maybe a close-up or the floral bouquet or the bride’s designer wedding shoes, a news release says.

The illustrations are offered exclusively to guests getting married at the resort.

In addition to the wedding and room charges for the bridal party, Shaw charges $2,500 for the three-sketch package. Couples also must cover the cost of flights and accommodations for Shaw and her assistant (she’s based on the East Coast).

For further info, contact a wedding consultant at the resort by calling (808) 826-9644.

ALSO

For your Arizona spring-training trip, a baseball butler and online Cactus League guides can help

Now you can have a boutique hotel experience at a big Waikiki Beach resort

Film museums around the world paint a beautiful picture of cinematic arts

Live your fairy-tale dream by winning five nights in this Scottish castle

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
51°