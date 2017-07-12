400 tattoo artists will converge on Honolulu for three-day ink fest

The sound of music will merge with the sound of buzzing as a huge tattoo festival returns to Oahu next month. More than 400 tattoo artists, from traditional to new school, will converge for the three-day event in August.

The sixth Pacific Ink & Art Expo is expected to draw 15,000 people to Honolulu’s Blaisdell Center from Aug. 4 to 6.

Melissa Kumano Traditional tattoo artist Keone Nunes uses the hand-tap practice to apply a tattoo during a previous Pacific Ink & Art Expo in Honolulu. Traditional tattoo artist Keone Nunes uses the hand-tap practice to apply a tattoo during a previous Pacific Ink & Art Expo in Honolulu. (Melissa Kumano)

Danny Casler, one of the event’s founders, said the festival is truly “an international showcase” with traditional “hand pokers” from Japan, New Zealand and Thailand alongside ultra-modern artists from disparate places such as Los Angeles and Russia.

“You’ve got 400 to 500 tattoo artists. The first thing you hear is the sound of buzzing,” said Casler.

Melissa Kumano Polynesian-style tattoos adorn some of the dancers performing a fiafia at the expo. Polynesian-style tattoos adorn some of the dancers performing a fiafia at the expo. (Melissa Kumano)

What makes the expo unique is that it blends ancient tattoo practices with modern techniques.

“Two thousand years ago, you had Samoans, Hawaiians, Tongans and New Zealanders doing actual, hand-tapped tattoos. That style was lost and had to be relearned and re-taught,” Casler said.

“Now, we’ve got these new-school guys that are doing these three-dimensional tattoos that create an optical illusion on the body.”

The tattooists who will temporarily set up shop in Honolulu are “people at the top of their game,” he said.

Jaymi Britten Attendees at the Pacific Ink & Art Festival have tattoos applied by artists from Loyalty Tattoo, a shop in Kailua, a town on Oahu. Attendees at the Pacific Ink & Art Festival have tattoos applied by artists from Loyalty Tattoo, a shop in Kailua, a town on Oahu. (Jaymi Britten)

How much does it cost to get one?

“The tattoos could start as low as 20, 30 bucks if they’re doing something really, really small,” Casler said. “And they can go up to thousands, depending on the artist.”

Differing styles of live music, from punk to Hawaiian, will be performed too. Skateboarders and hula dancers will add to the entertainment. And children will be able to get temporary tattoos in a kids zone.

Admission is $25 for one day or $60 for all three days. Casler said some tattoo artists will apply the daily admission charge to the cost of a tattoo.

Info: Pacific Ink & Art Expo

ALSO

Island by island, a guide to some of the best hotel pools in Hawaii

The perfect spot for your dream Hawaiian beach wedding, from $500 to $8,000

Delta Aquariid meteor showers are on the way. Here's a perfect sky-viewing party in the Santa Monica Mountains

Does this little amusement park really have the best wooden coaster in the world?

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel