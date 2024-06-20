Advertisement
California

Downtown L.A.’s graffiti-wrapped skyscrapers become permanent — in a tattoo

Tattoo artist Eric Reyna works on a tattoo that features the graffiti-covered Oceanwide Plaza.
Tattoo artist Eric Reyna works on a back piece for his friend, Miguel Rodriguez, that features the graffiti-covered Oceanwide Plaza.
(Courtesy of Eric Reyna and Miguel Rodriguez)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Share

When Miguel Rodriguez approached his tattoo artist friend with an idea for an Los Angeles-themed back piece, the artist was intrigued and a little wary.

Rodriguez, 45, proposed a massive spread covering his entire back that will feature some of Los Angeles’ most iconic landmarks including the 6th Street Bridge, Union Station and a surprise: Oceanwide Plaza, known more recently as the Graffiti Towers.

The towers, spanning nearly the length of Rodriguez’s back, will be the largest piece of art Apple Valley tattoo artist Eric Reyna has ever tattooed on someone. The entire black and gray piece is meant to be a celebration of Los Angeles, the city where both Reyna and Rodriguez were born.

Advertisement

“He pushes me a lot and kind of made me do it, which I kind of love,” Reyna, 31, said of the idea. “It’s gonna take me a couple of sessions to finish the towers because there’s so many details that go into it.”

Pacoima, CA - March 21: Graphic artist Levi Ponce stands for a portrait with a mural he painted of photographer Estevan Oriol's "Danny Trejo, 2011" on Van Nuys Blvd. as part of a community beautification project on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Pacoima, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Graffiti tower debate shows Los Angeles’ contradictory relationship with street culture

Graffiti in Los Angeles is a contentious subject. Artists and academics say focusing on the crime is missing the point.

March 28, 2024

Rodriguez lived near the buildings for years and watched as they were transformed from abandoned skyscrapers into a multistory canvas for street art. The structures were originally part of a billion-dollar aspiration to transform a slice of downtown Los Angeles with luxury condominiums, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. Progress on the building has been stalled since 2019 when the project’s Beijing-based developer ran out of money.

Earlier this year, taggers began adding their own artwork to the partially completed skyscraperthat sits directly across from Crypto.com Arena at L.A. Live. It immediately became a spectacle.

For Rodriguez, the towers are part of the fabric of Los Angeles, a place that welcomes wanderers and artists from across the country to chase their dreams.

“Those towers are iconic,” Rodriguez said. “They’re part of the culture of LA.”

Taggers have graffitied a downtown Los Angeles skyscraper that's been sitting dormant for several years.
Taggers covered two dozen stories of an unfinished skyscraper in downtown L.A. with graffiti this spring. The spectacle is now a tattoo.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The towers, the site of several arrests and paragliding attempts, have vexed public officials who have tried to stop taggers from adding their own touches to the structures. In February, the city allocated nearly $4 million to remove graffiti and secure the property, which is now surrounded by a tall metal fence.

Advertisement

The graffiti sparked a lively debate among Angelenos about the line between art and vandalism. In May, the unfinished development was put up for sale.

Reyna, who owns the Ink Heart Tattoos shop with his wife Jacque Reyna, has already received some hate for the piece when he posted it on social media.

“Some people are mad about it and some people think it’s the coolest tattoo .... [N]ot everyone understands the process of tattooing. I just try to be nice to them,” he said.

Taggers seen in action at graffiti-covered L.A. skyscraper

Business

For Subscribers

Forget the graffiti. L.A.’s most notorious skyscrapers have a much bigger problem

Graffiti artists made Oceanwide Plaza in downtown Los Angeles infamous. But a far more complex question looms over the real estate catastrophe: Can it be salvaged?

June 20, 2024

Reyna’s own foray into body art happened in part because of street art. His brother encouraged him to channel his artistic talent into tattooing. He started inking friends and family at home before he began doing it professionally six years ago, he said.

Reyna has already completed the bulk of two of the towers and has another to go. Stenciling the towers took Reyna six hours and the first tattoo session lasted five hours.

Rodriguez, who describes himself as having “too many tattoos to count” including a Dodgers logo on his head, isn’t a novice. He sat for the last session for eight hours before he underwent surgery to repair injuries from a fall down some stairs. He has more surgeries to go and a long recovery time, but it won’t stop him from getting the tattoo finished, he said.

Advertisement

While the future of the towers is uncertain, the structure in its current form will live on, etched onto Rodriguez’s body.

It’s as unique a canvas as the buildings themselves.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement