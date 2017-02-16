Now you can have a boutique hotel experience at a big Waikiki Beach resort

Want to stay at a Waikiki Beach mega-hotel without all the crowds and noise? Now you can. Hilton Hawaiian Village recently opened a new hotel-within-a-hotel at its 2005 Kalia Road resort.
The Honolulu hotel’s Alii Tower in early February was turned into a separate space from the rest of the sprawling, beachfront property. And with that separation comes privileges.
On arrival, Alii Tower guests check into their room or suite at a dedicated front desk. (Think shorter lines.) Each guest receives a leather bracelet that gives them access to privileges like priority seating at many restaurants.
The word “private” is used frequently in a news release describing the upside of staying at the boutique hotel. The private library in the private lobby invites folks to linger over a good book, check emails or simply relax.
The second-floor pool terrace (yes, it’s private) offers views of the Pacific Ocean unrivaled by Hilton Hawaiian’s other pools, according to the release. There’s also a dedicated fitness center and upgraded room amenities.
Rooms elsewhere at the property start at $230 on select nights in March. A similar “resort view” room at the Alii starts at $330 and $340 for rooms with partial ocean views.
The Hilton Hawaiian Village in total has 3,400 rooms, 90 shops and 20 bars and restaurants. The property is famous for its Friday night fireworks displays, which can be seen from the resort and from other places along Waikiki Beach.
Info: Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Alii Tower, (808) 949-4321
