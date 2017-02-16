Now you can have a boutique hotel experience at a big Waikiki Beach resort

Want to stay at a Waikiki Beach mega-hotel without all the crowds and noise? Now you can. Hilton Hawaiian Village recently opened a new hotel-within-a-hotel at its 2005 Kalia Road resort.

The Honolulu hotel’s Alii Tower in early February was turned into a separate space from the rest of the sprawling, beachfront property. And with that separation comes privileges.

The lobby of the boutique hotel the Alii within Hilton Hawaiian Village. Hilton Hawaiian Village The lobby of the boutique hotel the Alii within Hilton Hawaiian Village. The lobby of the boutique hotel the Alii within Hilton Hawaiian Village. (Hilton Hawaiian Village)

On arrival, Alii Tower guests check into their room or suite at a dedicated front desk. (Think shorter lines.) Each guest receives a leather bracelet that gives them access to privileges like priority seating at many restaurants.

The word “private” is used frequently in a news release describing the upside of staying at the boutique hotel. The private library in the private lobby invites folks to linger over a good book, check emails or simply relax.

The library in the Alii is a cozy spot where you can unwind or connect to Wi-Fi. Hilton Hawaiian Village The library in the Alii is a cozy spot where you can unwind or connect to Wi-Fi. The library in the Alii is a cozy spot where you can unwind or connect to Wi-Fi. (Hilton Hawaiian Village)

The second-floor pool terrace (yes, it’s private) offers views of the Pacific Ocean unrivaled by Hilton Hawaiian’s other pools, according to the release. There’s also a dedicated fitness center and upgraded room amenities.

Rooms elsewhere at the property start at $230 on select nights in March. A similar “resort view” room at the Alii starts at $330 and $340 for rooms with partial ocean views.

The Hilton Hawaiian Village in total has 3,400 rooms, 90 shops and 20 bars and restaurants. The property is famous for its Friday night fireworks displays, which can be seen from the resort and from other places along Waikiki Beach.

Info: Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Alii Tower, (808) 949-4321

ALSO

Antelope Valley poppy blooms expected to be moderate, but 'surprise' wildflowers may save the day

Mammoth Mountain plans to stay open until the Fourth of July, thanks to even more snow

Bob Hope, thanks for the memories. Name change to Hollywood Burbank Airport moves forward

You say it's your birthday? Take a free boat ride to Catalina Island

Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Washington, D.C, new and improved The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too. The next president will find a Washington, D.C., that's dramatically different from the city Barack Obama saw at his inauguration in 2009, or even the one in 2013. Museums and hotels, new and renewed. Restaurants left and right. Lower crime and rising neighborhoods, too.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel