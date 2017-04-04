Surf, kayak and hike on women's tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast

Unleash your inner wild woman on a weeklong multi-sport tour to Kauai's North Shore.
The females-only trip, planned by Wild Women Expeditions, includes time to explore the island's famous Na Pali Coast, known for towering emerald green mountains and 17 miles of rugged coastline.
Activities scheduled include surfing and stand-up paddleboard lessons, kayaking, hiking, beach-hopping and outrigger canoeing.
The group also tours Limahuli Garden and Preserve, named the best public garden in the western U.S. by Sunset magazine, and sees a traditional luau.
Dates: July 8-15
Price: $3,495 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $300. Includes seven nights in a private home, transportation on the island, most meals, equipment rentals, activities, guided tours, hikes and a massage. Airfare not included.
Info: Wild Women Expeditions, (888) 993-1222
ALSO
Where do those Hawaiian tattoo patterns come from? Here's one place to find out
Volcano watchers in Hawaii trekked dangerously close to Kilauea's lava — and got caught
Where's the best mai tai in Hawaii? What's the best island? Best place to stay? Readers share their favorites