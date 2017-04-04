TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Size up classic cars, tour historic Union Station and collect OMG reactions at colorful Venice Beach
Surf, kayak and hike on women's tour of Kauai's Na Pali Coast

Unleash your inner wild woman on a weeklong multi-sport tour to Kauai's North Shore.

The females-only trip, planned by Wild Women Expeditions, includes time to explore the island's famous Na Pali Coast, known for towering emerald green mountains and 17 miles of rugged coastline.

Activities scheduled include surfing and stand-up paddleboard lessons, kayaking, hiking, beach-hopping and outrigger canoeing.

The group also tours Limahuli Garden and Preserve, named the best public garden in the western U.S. by Sunset magazine, and sees a traditional luau.

Dates: July 8-15

Price: $3,495 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $300. Includes seven nights in a private home, transportation on the island, most meals, equipment rentals, activities, guided tours, hikes and a massage. Airfare not included.

Info: Wild Women Expeditions, (888) 993-1222

