Ready for a language lesson? Video shows you how to say 'Merry Christmas' in many languages

This video could come in handy today. You can learn how to wish people Merry Christmas in Portuguese (Feliz Natal), Tagalog (Maligayang Pasko) or in a bunch of other languages.

Ampersand Travel put this video together — and invites others to add their own entry on the company’s Facebook page.

“The seasonal wish is a globally recognised message for spreading Christmas cheer, but of course each country has their own variation of how to say it,” Ampersand says on its blog.

The video features greetings in 26 languages, including some unexpected ones like Urdu and Malay.

Enjoy, and have a Merry Christmas — however you say it.

