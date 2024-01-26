Advertisement
Food

Where to have a prosperous Lunar New Year feast in Los Angeles

By Tiffany Tse
Around 2 billion people worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year across China, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and other Asian countries — as well as right here in Los Angeles. Each culture observes the holiday with different festivities, foods and traditions (some calling it by different names, from Spring Festival in China to Seollal in Korean to Tết in Vietnamese), but a common thread unites them all: The celebrations are always centered on reuniting family and friends through the shared joy of food.

This year, the Lunar New Year takes on added significance for the Year of the Dragon — revered as the most auspicious animal in the Chinese zodiac calendar. To usher in the new year and honor the dragon’s strength, success and good fortune, there’s no better way than gathering for a feast befitting this powerful sign, whether with celebratory galbi, whole sizzling catfish or Peking duck (and so much more). The new year kicks off Feb. 10 and the party lasts for weeks, so head out for these Lunar New Year tasting menus and limited-time dishes that make it easy to focus on what really matters: spending time with your loved ones and setting the tone for a year filled with luck, joy and prosperity.

A young boy places a New Year's envelope into the mouth of a dancer at the Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

Alhambra Festival
Alhambra will ring in the Year of the Dragon with its 30th annual Lunar New Year festival on Feb. 18, a Sunday. As with past celebrations, family-friendly festivities will include cultural performances, cooking demonstrations and arts and crafts, as well as a new augmented reality experience that leads participants on scavenger hunts. Guests can also shop handmade goods at Artisan Alley and sample traditionally lucky foods from different vendors. The free festival will take place on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy eight of chef Akira Back's favorite dishes alongside dry-aged meats at ABSteak for Lunar New Year.
(ABSteak by Chef Akira Back)

ABSteak by Chef Akira Back

Beverly Grove Korean Barbecue $$$
This sophisticated Korean steakhouse at the Beverly Center takes everything you love about Korean BBQ and turns it up a notch — offering premium cuts of meat dry-aged on-site and expertly cooked, carved and served on smokeless grills. All you have to do is relax and enjoy the Lunar New Year tasting menu available Feb. 4 to 11, which features eight of chef Akira Back’s favorite dishes, including seafood pancake, marinated galbi and the new crispy tortilla “pizza” with thin-sliced raw Wagyu, for $85 per person.
All locations of Baekjeong Korean Barbecue will give away free tteokgguk, rice cake soup, for Lunar New Year.
(Baekjeong Korean Barbecue)

Baekjeong Korean Barbecue

Torrance Korean Barbecue $$
On Feb. 10, this perennial Korean BBQ favorite will offer complimentary tteok-guk, or rice cake soup, in honor of the Lunar New Year at its Southern California locations. Prepared with beef stock, the traditional soup holds deep meaning. The white color of Korean rice cakes signifies purity and a fresh start for the year ahead, while their round, coin-like shape, reminiscent of Korea’s old currency, represents wealth and prosperity. Savor a bowl (on the house!) along with your BBQ spread during lunch or dinner service.
Enjoy brand new dishes such as creamy fish maw soup at Bistro Na's for Lunar New Year.
(Bistro Na’s)

Bistro Na's

Temple City Chinese $$$
No restaurant marks a special occasion better than Bistro Na’s with its traditional Chinese formal dining room and opulent tableware that sets the scene for a lavish meal. From Feb. 9 to 24, the SGV favorite is offering Lunar New Year sets that feed six (ranging from $500 to $900) or 10 people ($888 to $1,588) with a mix of signature items, like the craveable crispy shrimp, and brand-new dishes such as stewed crab meat and fish maw. A one-day advance reservation is required.
Lunar New Year specials at Chinois On Main include Shanghai lobster with curry sauce and crispy spinach.
(Chinois On Main)

Chinois on Main

Santa Monica Chinese French $$$
For over 40 years, Wolfgang Puck’s Westside institution has deftly blended French culinary techniques, farm-fresh California ingredients and traditional Chinese elements in dishes like an extravagant Shanghai lobster with curry sauce and crispy spinach, a whole sizzling catfish and an often-imitated, never-duplicated chicken salad that’s rich in flavor and crunch. On Feb. 9 and 10, enjoy a prix-fixe menu along with dragon dancers and party favors.
Crustacean restaurant is curating a prix-fixe, Heaven and Earth Prosperity menu for Lunar New Year.
(Crustacean)

Crustacean

Beverly Hills Asian $$$
To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Crustacean is curating a Heaven and Earth Prosperity Menu of dishes imbued with special meanings and blessings for those who partake. Tuck into lobster and scallop dumplings for good fortune, slurp down An’s famous garlic noodles (enhanced with uni and edible gold) for longevity and feast on sweet coconut tapioca for happiness and harmony. On Feb. 10 and 11, enjoy the prix-fixe meal for $188 per person or à la carte with a $108 food and beverage minimum — in addition to lion dance performances, a candy artist and red envelopes with gift certificates to use during your next visit.
Dan Modern Chinese is debuting several new dishes for Lunar New Year.
(Dan Modern Chinese)

Dan Modern Chinese

Long Beach Chinese $$
With locations in Long Beach, Manhattan Beach, Sawtelle, Playa Vista and more, this restaurant has been quietly making its mark in L.A. with its modern take on traditional Chinese fare. This Lunar New Year, it will unveil several brand-new dishes, including dan dan noodles, beef with Chinese broccoli and Hong Kong egg cakes, among others. They’ll also be distributing a limited number of red packets throughout the holiday weekend.
Go Cakes is offering a Lucky Mandarin Tree with a tower of 20 cream puffs for Lunar New Year.
(Go Cakes)

Go Cakes

San Marino Desserts $$
Good fortune has never looked so tasty, thanks to Go Cakes’ Lucky Mandarin Tree. Created by owner Stephanie Fong — who honed her skills with renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon and shares his talent for impossibly detailed desserts — this splendid tower is adorned with 20 cream puffs infused with the essence of tangy orange mandarin (a fruit symbolizing prosperity) and several intricate chocolate decorations. Visit Go Cakes’ website to order this limited-time confection for pickup from Feb. 8 to 10.
Boba is on the menu at Kato restaurant in Los Angeles
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Kato

Downtown L.A. Taiwanese $$$$
Chef Jon Yao’s restaurant at the Row DTLA, which placed No. 1 on The Times’ 101 Best Restaurants list last year, is pulling out all the stops with two Lunar New Year experiences. From Feb. 7 to 9, Kato is collaborating on a $125 cocktail pairing with Shawn Lickliter and Vay Su from Double Dragon, available in the dining room to go with the current tasting menu. From Feb. 10 to 12, the restaurant will welcome guest chefs Daisy Ryan of Bell’s and Matthew Lightner of Ōkta, who are partnering with Yao to create a delicious nine-course menu for $395, which includes a wine or spirit-free pairing.
People shopping at an outdoor market
(Maum Market)

Maum Market

Downtown L.A. Shopping Center
On Feb. 10, support AAPI-owned small businesses by checking out the open-air Maum Market at Row DTLA. You’ll find thoughtfully made goods from creatives and entrepreneurs, such as genderless handcrafted jewelry from Loupn, Asian-inspired tiramisu in unconventional flavors like matcha with red bean or K-coffee Biscoff by Bluey & Co., artisanal Japanese tableware and objects from AJR Los Angeles, and much more.
Meet Fresh teamed up with Bistro Na's on the Chef's Tian dessert with black sesame soup, tofu pudding and potaro balls.
(Meet Fresh)

Meet Fresh

Arcadia Taiwanese Desserts $
This Taiwanese dessert empire is teaming up with Bistro Na’s to offer the exclusive new Chef’s Tian Dessert: a sweet, nutty, decadent black sesame soup brimming with tofu pudding and taro balls available from Feb. 10 to 24 at select locations, including Arcadia, Cerritos, Hacienda Heights and Temple City. Five dollars from every dish sold will be donated to No Kid Hungry, supporting efforts to provide meals for children in need.
Overhead shot of a plate with beef and vegetables
(Merois)

Merois

West Hollywood Global $$$
Wolfgang Puck’s stunning restaurant perched on the Pendry hotel’s rooftop is offering a one-night-only celebration on Feb. 10, showcasing its tastiest offerings with a four-course menu. For $165 per person, feast on a whole Peking duck served with paper-thin scallion pancakes, Alaska king crab bao buns, wild mushroom spring rolls and more — all while enjoying live entertainment, dragon dancers and some of the most enviable views in the city.
Raw cuts of meat are displayed on a chopping block
(Chubby Group for Niku X)

Niku X

Downtown L.A. Japanese $$$
This haute yakiniku haven is ringing in the Year of the Dragon from Feb. 9 to 11 with two special menus. Choose from a $250 tasting menu with a parade of top-tier cuts like Masami Ranch beef tongue and Toriyama sirloin cap, or opt for a tomahawk tasting menu (starting at $355) with a surf-and-turf extravaganza. Whichever menu you choose, both will include grilled lobster tail, which symbolizes prosperity and good fortune.
Specialty xiao long bao at Paradise Dynasty
(Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Paradise Dynasty

Costa Mesa Singaporean Chinese $$
This Singaporean import in Orange County (which has plans to open a location in Glendale later this year) knows how to bring the flavor. Case in point: its handful of limited-run Lunar New Year dishes like succulent Singapore-style stir-fried black pepper lobster, golden salted egg yolk prawn, fall-off-the-bone braised pork shank and more. The dishes are available until March 31 for dine-in and takeout, and guests will receive red envelopes containing a voucher for 20% off their next visit valid from Feb. 19 to April 30.
A spread of Lunar New Year dishes
(Sea Harbour)

Sea Harbour

Rosemead Seafood $$$
One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most traditional establishments, Sea Harbour is a beloved dim sum destination that draws crowds every weekend. Chef Tony He’s Lunar New Year menus for 10 people (priced at $688, $888, $1,088 and $1,688) promise to delight , spotlighting dishes like deep-fried pigeon, morel mushrooms with chicken soup and black truffle chicken salad. A two-day advance reservation is required and can be made by calling the restaurant.
Sprinkles Cupcakes

Beverly Hills Desserts $
Everyone’s favorite cupcake shop is teaming up with the Bruce Lee Foundation and Gold House on a limited-edition Golden Dragon Bruce Lee cupcake — inspired by the traditional almond cookies typically gifted during the Lunar New Year. Available for $6 at all Sprinkles bakeries from Jan. 22 to Feb. 11, each red velvet treat sits on a buttery almond cookie crust with a swirl of almond cream cheese frosting. Sprinkles is also making an upfront donation to the Bruce Lee Foundation, supporting the organization’s programs dedicated to youth mental and physical wellness.
A hand lifts a plate with breaded sea bream and prepares to serve it
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)

Yangban

Downtown L.A. Korean American $$$
Dynamic culinary duo Katianna and John Hong always know how to keep diners on their toes, turning out exceptional Korean American fare with unexpected twists, inventive techniques and delicious flavor combinations. Their Lunar New Year offering, available exclusively from Feb. 9 to 11, is the gunggung tteokbokki — Korean royal court rice cakes with galbi-braised oxtail, hobak squash, shimeji and shiitake mushrooms and preserved black Perigord truffle.
The Thanksgiving spread at Yi Cha.
(Stan Lee)

Yi Cha

Silver Lake Korean $$
While this highly anticipated Korean gastropub in Highland Park isn’t officially open yet, chef Debbie Lee is whipping up a menu of eight dishes for Lunar New Year — a taste of what to expect from Yi Cha. Highlights include celebratory rice cake soup with Wagyu brisket, Northern-style mung bean pancake and impressive shareables designed to feed several people — from a royal jeon platter featuring stuffed tempura squash blossoms, prawn scallion cakes and lotus pork patties to a bossam platter with crispy Berkshire pork belly, seasonal fruit ssamjang and honey-fermented garlic. All items are available for pre-order with pickup in Silver Lake.
