Where to have a prosperous Lunar New Year feast in Los Angeles

Around 2 billion people worldwide celebrate the Lunar New Year across China, Vietnam, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and other Asian countries — as well as right here in Los Angeles. Each culture observes the holiday with different festivities, foods and traditions (some calling it by different names, from Spring Festival in China to Seollal in Korean to Tết in Vietnamese), but a common thread unites them all: The celebrations are always centered on reuniting family and friends through the shared joy of food.

This year, the Lunar New Year takes on added significance for the Year of the Dragon — revered as the most auspicious animal in the Chinese zodiac calendar. To usher in the new year and honor the dragon’s strength, success and good fortune, there’s no better way than gathering for a feast befitting this powerful sign, whether with celebratory galbi, whole sizzling catfish or Peking duck (and so much more). The new year kicks off Feb. 10 and the party lasts for weeks, so head out for these Lunar New Year tasting menus and limited-time dishes that make it easy to focus on what really matters: spending time with your loved ones and setting the tone for a year filled with luck, joy and prosperity.