See the pope this Easter — and Sorrento and Florence too

Spend Easter Sunday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, where you can attend Mass as part of a guided tour and hear Pope Francis deliver his annual message.

The 10-day Perillo Tours itinerary offers a compact introduction to Italy, including two nights in Rome, two nights in Sorrento and three nights in Florence.

Other highlights along the route include the ruins at Pompeii, the Isle of Capri and San Gimignano.

Participants also may take an excursion to Venice, where the guided tour will include St. Mark's Square, the Basilica, the Bridge of Sighs and a stop for lunch.

Date: April 13

Price: From $2,745 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, 16 meals, tour guide, land transportation, sightseeing tours, entrance fees, airport transfers, and taxes. International airfare not included.

Info: Perillo Tours, (800) 431-1515

ALSO

How to get around that buckling bridge in Big Sur (hint: it won't be easy)

Can a Six Flags dark ride measure up to Disney and Universal?

SoCal wildflowers get the star treatment, thanks to actor Joe Spano. Just listen.

A weekend in Santa Barbara is more than a run-of-the-mill escape

Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel