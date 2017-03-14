See the pope this Easter — and Sorrento and Florence too

Spend Easter Sunday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, where you can attend Mass as part of a guided tour and hear Pope Francis deliver his annual message.
The 10-day Perillo Tours itinerary offers a compact introduction to Italy, including two nights in Rome, two nights in Sorrento and three nights in Florence.
Other highlights along the route include the ruins at Pompeii, the Isle of Capri and San Gimignano.
Participants also may take an excursion to Venice, where the guided tour will include St. Mark's Square, the Basilica, the Bridge of Sighs and a stop for lunch.
Date: April 13
Price: From $2,745 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, 16 meals, tour guide, land transportation, sightseeing tours, entrance fees, airport transfers, and taxes. International airfare not included.
Info: Perillo Tours, (800) 431-1515
