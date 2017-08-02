Vegas' newest star is this adorable 2-week-old dolphin at the Mirage

It’s a girl! And now you can visit the newest dolphin at the Mirage Las Vegas.

The calf was born July 17 at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at the hotel. Immediately after being born underwater, she swam to the surface to take her first breath.

Kathryn Curreri Visitors may stop by 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to see the dolphin at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. Visitors may stop by 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to see the dolphin at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. (Kathryn Curreri)

Huf n Puf, the mom, and the baby (she has yet to be named) are said to be doing well in the attraction’s birthing and research Pool. Officials say the new calf is nursing normally and bonding with her mother and her grandmother, Duchess.

Visitors can see the 2-week-old from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. They can also view the calf’s father, Lightning, in a nearby pool.

Kathryn Curreri Three generations of dolphins, from left to right, are Huf N Puf, who gave birth in mid-July; her mother, Duchess; and the yet-to-be-named calf. Three generations of dolphins, from left to right, are Huf N Puf, who gave birth in mid-July; her mother, Duchess; and the yet-to-be-named calf. (Kathryn Curreri)

“We invite guests to see the calf and discover how our conservation efforts today will help preserve these beautiful animals in the wild for future generations to enjoy,” David Blasko, the resort’s director of animal care, said in a news release.

Tickets start at $22 for adults and $17 for children 4 to 12 years old for an All-Day Adventure Pass.

Info: Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, (702) 791-7188

