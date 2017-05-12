In this yoga class, a helicopter takes you to Nirvana atop the red rocks of a Nevada park, 60 miles from the Vegas Strip

Las Vegas yoga studio Silent Savasana has partnered with Maverick Helicopters for a one-of-a-kind experience that takes visitors to the red rock formations of Valley of Fire State Park, about 60 miles northeast of Sin City.

Heli-yoga Limitless, as it’s called, begins with a ride from a hotel on the Strip to Maverick’s heliport beside McCarran International Airport. From there, guests fly in an Airbus Eco-Star helicopter to one of the highest points in the park.

There’s time to explore the other-worldly landscape before the 75-minute yoga session begins. Participants are given wireless headphones to listen to music selections and instructions.

Maverick Helicopters Feel the stretch on red rock slabs in Valley of Fire State Park, a helicopter hop from the Vegas Strip. Feel the stretch on red rock slabs in Valley of Fire State Park, a helicopter hop from the Vegas Strip. (Maverick Helicopters)

Silent Savasana classes emphasize “balance, discipline, focus, determination and strength of mind,” a news release says,

On the return trip, the pilot takes his passengers “flight-seeing” over downtown Las Vegas and high above the Strip.

The 2½-hour excursion costs $3,499. A yoga mat, water and Champagne toast are included.

Info and reservations: Heli-yoga Limitless, (702) 261-0007.

Want something a little less pricey? Drive 90 minutes from the Strip to Valley of Fire State Park and create your own yoga moment. The 40,000 acres provide plenty of open spaces to chill out and practice your technique.

Admission is $10 per vehicle, and it’s open year round.

Allow time to check out the amazing Native American petroglyphs while you’re there, too. (They’re signposted and many are easy to find.)

Info: Valley of Fire State Park

