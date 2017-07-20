When Vegas' pools get too crowded, rent a 'floating cabana' on Lake Mead for a day

When Las Vegas’ popular hotel pools get crowded, it’s time to get out of town. A new service offers visitors a chance to be whisked from the Strip to spend the day lounging and splashing on a pontoon boat in Lake Mead.
Have a DIY water day on the lake, about 35 miles east of Vegas, in boats that accommodate up to 12 people. They are equipped with wet bars, barbecue grills, a sun deck and a water slide.
Boats are stocked with ice, fuel and bottled water. Bring food, your bathing suit, sunscreen and water toys and you’re good to go.
You’ll push off at Callville Bay Resort and Marina on the Nevada side of the lake, which is part of a national recreation area. You’ll get an orientation session on how to maneuver the boat around the lake and to the surrounding landscape.
The service, called the Patio Pontoon Package, includes transportation to and from the Las Vegas Strip. The day trip costs $1,414.
Info: Forever Resorts, Patio Pontoon Package at Lake Mead, (702) 565-4813
Twitter: @latimestravel
ALSO
Join us for a free Travel Talks at the Times. What you learn just could make your next trip easier
Eat, pray, sail? Windstar pairs James Beard chefs with upcoming cruises
Cars Land for the first time will take a spooky turn at Disneyland's Halloween celebrations
Stop trying to sneak into hotel pools! Chill with a day-use ResortPass instead