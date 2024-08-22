The 4 best freshwater lakes in L.A. for floating, fishing and everything in between

Nothing screams “summer” more than a day spent by the water. And Angelenos have many ways to access it, including a long coastline hugged by the Pacific, plenty of pools and refreshing swimming holes galore. But consider the local lake, an underrated option.

Unlike the ocean, the lake is a calm body of water. The only waves that exist there are created by passing boats. You can float in essentially one place without having to be worried about being carried out to sea. And if, like me, you have an irrational fear of sharks, lakes offer a swimming environment with few natural threats. A lake is one of the chillest bodies of water you can find outside your bathtub.

Growing up in Oklahoma, some of my fondest summer memories are of me and my cousins clutching an inner tube connected to the back of a boat as my uncle tugged us across a glistening lake, a pastime known as tubing. Perhaps it was sentimentality that led me to wonder: Where can I swim in a lake in L.A. County? Lucky for you, the answer lies below.

Here you’ll find a guide on how to have a great day at the best lakes in L.A. County, whether you’d like to swim, kayak, fish or otherwise adventure. Have a great time!



What to bring| Water quality | A guide to L.A. county lakes

What to bring to the lake in L.A. County

Before we dive into the best L.A. County lakes to visit, let’s first talk about how to have a great day at the lake.

For a swim day, it’s a lot like visiting the beach — you’ll want to bring sunscreen, shade, chairs, towels and floaties. Like most L.A. County beaches, grilling is not allowed on lake beaches. That said, some park picnic areas — including those a short walk from the lake — have barbecues, so grilling is still a possibility if you don’t mind traveling between the two spots.

It is essential to bring all the food, drinks and ice you’ll want for the day, as vendors have limited menus and aren’t always open. However, all the lakes on this list are a short drive from local restaurants. So you can either pack a picnic or grab food nearby.

Remember to leave the booze and bud at home. Alcohol and smoking are not allowed at any lake on this list.

Water quality at L.A. County lakes

In recent years, lakes in L.A. County have been plagued by harmful algal blooms that make their waters unsafe to swim in for both humans and dogs.

These blooms are often the worst in the summer when plentiful sunshine and warmer waters allow them to thrive, according to the State Water Resources Control Board. Sometimes, lake waters clear up in the winter, although Lake Elsinore in Riverside County and Lake Henshaw in San Diego County have historically had blooms all year, regulators said. L.A. County uses chlorinators at its three swimmable lakes (each of which is included below), which health officials say helps reduce the risk of harmful bacteria and blooms.

Before visiting a lake, you can check the state’s map where harmful algal blooms are tracked. State regulators use a three-tiered measurement system to gauge the presence of blooms in lakes.

The first is a “caution” advisory, which indicates visitors can swim but should stay away from algae and scum in the water. The next level is “warning,” where swimming is not allowed, and all fish caught from the lake must go through special preparation before being consumed to prevent illness. The third level is “danger,” which, means not only should you and your dog not swim at the lake in question, but you should also not eat anything that comes out of it, or use its water in any way. Even boiling it won’t make the water clean enough to use.

Lakes in L.A. County

L.A. County is home to many lakes. But this list prioritizes bodies of freshwater where you can swim, boat and fish, among many other activities. (That being said, I allowed for one honorable mention of a lake where you can’t swim but can appreciate its beauty.)

This list, unfortunately, doesn’t include Pyramid Lake because its waters have been persistently plagued by dangerous algal blooms season after season, year after year. State regulators advised not swimming there this summer.

That includes canines. Dogs are allowed to swim at Pyramid Lake. But you shouldn’t allow them near its waters until the toxic algal blooms are cleared up, since dogs can become ill and die from drinking tainted water.

Armed with that safety information, I enjoyed swimming in these lakes’ cool waters and relaxing on their sandy beaches. It was also nice that, unlike the lakes from my childhood, the bottom of each lake’s swim area was clean — no grimy, slimy stuff lingering here! I hope you make great memories at the locations below.

Puddingstone Lake

Puddingstone Lake is a 250-acre man-made lake in San Dimas’ Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, an 1,800-acre expanse where you can swim, bike, camp, fish, sail and more. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Puddingstone Lake is a 250-acre man-made lake in San Dimas’ Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, an 1,800-acre expanse where you can swim, bike, camp, fish, sail and more.

The beach area where you can swim is roped off from the rest of the lake island. Floating there in the lake’s cool waters, you can listen to the sounds of children playing and the light splashes of dedicated lap swimmers, and appreciate the uniquely Southern California view of the San Gabriel Mountains to the north.

While swimming, you might also notice planes coming to and from Brackett Field Airport, which sits on the northeast corner of the lake. (Because of its proximity to the airport, you aren’t allowed to fly kites, drones or model airplanes there.)

Puddingstone Lake Location: Inside of Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, 120 Via Verde Park Road, San Dimas

Park hours: Open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 31; open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Feb. 28.



Swim beach hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 5. Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sept. 7 through Oct. 27.

Entrance fee: $12 per vehicle; visitors 65 and older, or those with disabilities with placard, $5; for a full list of fees, visit parks.lacounty.gov.

Available activities include: swimming, hiking, biking, camping, fishing, boating, sailing, golfing, water skiing, picnicking.

Near the swim beach sits the park’s Picnic Valley, where you can enjoy a leisurely meal with friends and family on the manicured grass, at a table or beneath a pavilion.

The privately operated Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort and Campground offers camping nearby. For a fun family weekend excursion, you could spend a day at the lake, camp and then head over the next day to Raging Waters Los Angeles, which sits northwest of the lake and bills itself as California’s largest water park. Mountain Meadows Golf Course is also nearby, if you want to get a few holes in.

Fishing is allowed with a valid California fishing license for all anglers 16 and older. You just have to do it around the lake, outside of its sand beaches, boat docks or within 100 feet of any boat launch ramp. Catch limits include five trout and 10 catfish.

Unlike some bodies of water on this list, the park surrounding Puddingstone Lake has many excellent hiking opportunities within its 14 miles of multiuse trails for hikers, bikers and horseback riders. Nearby Antonovich Trail, a popular trek for locals, meanders along a babbling Walnut Creek, shaded by fig, coast live oak and eucalyptus trees. It takes about four minutes to drive from the trailhead to the entrance of Bonelli park, where you can quickly reach the swim beach.

You can also explore the lake by kayak or paddleboard. You can rent kayaks, pedal boats, stand-up paddleboards and bikes by the hour from Wheel Fun Rentals. (Just make sure you do your research on pricing, hours and rules before you go.)

Santa Fe Dam reservoir

The Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area’s 836 acres include a 70-acre man-made lake that’s open year-round for fishing and non-motorized watercraft. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Completed in 1949, the Santa Fe dam and reservoir is a 2,600-acre property created to manage the flood risk to cities along the San Gabriel River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers oversees about 1,300 acres of it for, I don’t know, dam stuff? But the part relevant to this guide, dear reader, is the Santa Fe Dam Recreational Area. Its 836 acres include a 70-acre man-made lake that’s open year-round for fishing and non-motorized watercraft such as kayaks. Boats with small electric motors are allowed as long as they don’t exceed 5 mph.

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area Location: 15501 Arrow Highway, Irwindale

Park hours: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Oct. 31, and then 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Feb. 28.

Swim beach hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 4. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27.

Entrance fee: $12 per vehicle; visitors 65 and older, or those with disabilities with placard, $5; for a full list of fees, visit parks.lacounty.gov.

Available activities include: swimming, biking, fishing, boating, kayaking, sailing, picnicking, model control airplane flying, birding

It’s easiest to reach the swim beach by parking in lot No. 3. Upon arrival, you might notice families lounging in hammocks, or picnicking at nearby tables. From the swim area’s sandy beach, you can dip into its cool waters while gazing north at the clear views of several peaks in the San Gabriel Mountains, including Mt. Baldy. The park has a short nature walk, but no lengthy hiking trails. The San Gabriel River Trail, a 35.4-mile path, runs past the dam.

If you want to travel around the lake in style, rent a surrey bike, which Wheel Fun Rentals calls a “modern day carriage.” The company rents a single, double and, yes, triple surrey bike (described by Wheel Fun as the “undisputed limousine of bikes,” a label I cannot argue against). The mode of transportation is an especially good opportunity for parents to horrify their teenagers. But, don’t worry, the company also rents recumbent trikes, pedal boats and kayaks.

Fishing is allowed with a valid license. The lake is seasonally stocked with bass, rainbow trout and catfish.

The park is sometimes closed for special events, so it can be helpful to call ahead. Also, take note that the annual Renaissance Pleasure Faire is held at the park in April and May, making parking potentially challenging.

Castaic Lake

The Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is a 12,658-acre wonderland about 45 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Castaic Lake State Recreation Area is a 12,658-acre wonderland about 45 miles north of downtown Los Angeles. Built like an infinity pool for giants, Castaic Lake is separated into two bodies of water by a 425-foot high dam. The main, or upper, lake has almost 30 miles of shoreline and is where gas-powered boats zip along.

The lower lake, which has about two miles of shoreline, is where you can swim. Kayaks are allowed as well as boats with small electric motors as long as they don’t exceed 5 mph.

Castaic Lake Location: 32132 Castaic Lake Drive, Castaic

Hours: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, and then 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 28.

Swim beach hours: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m through Sept. 4. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 7 through Oct. 27.

Entrance fee: $12 per vehicle; visitors 65 and older, or those with disabilities with placard, $5; for a full list of fees, visit parks.lacounty.gov.

Available activities include: Swimming, fishing, sailing, kayaking, boating, camping (search for Castaic), hiking, mountain biking, birding, water skiing and wake boarding.

Near the swim beach, there’s also a large inflatable water park with more than 35 obstacles, otherwise known as Cali Splash Park. The park is open Thursdays through Sundays until Sept. 15.

Record-setting fish have been reeled in on Castaic Lake, including a 21-pound, 12-ounce, largemouth bass caught in 1991. The upper lake is stocked seasonally with rainbow trout. Other fish in the lake include channel catfish and smallmouth bass.

To catch your piscine prize, consider an opportunity not offered at any other lake on this list: renting a 14-foot fishing boat either hourly or for the day. For bait, you can visit Castaic Landing on 32839 Lake Hughes Road. You can also rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards from Cruise Castaic through Oct. 1.

Machado Lake

The 45-acre Machado Lake is located inside Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, a 231-acre oasis northwest of Long Beach. (Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

Although you cannot swim in it, Machado Lake in Harbor City deserves an honorable mention.

The 45-acre Machado Lake is located inside Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, a 231-acre oasis northwest of Long Beach.

Machado Lake is probably best known for being the previous home of Reggie, an alligator who was (illegally) relocated there when he outgrew his owners’ enclosures. Once spotted, Reggie rose to such a level of celebrity that Steve Irwin (RIP) once said he’d fly to L.A. to wrangle him. The elusive alligator lived in the lake for almost two years, until his capture in May 2007, when he was taken to the L.A. Zoo, where you can visit him and Tina, his female co-habitator, today.

At the time of Reggie’s residence, Machado Lake was known for its rankness. It was polluted and full of litter. But, in 2004, L.A. voters passed Proposition O, the city’s clean water bond, and approved $500 million for projects, including to clean up Machado Lake.

Machado Lake Location: Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park, 25820 Vermont Ave., Harbor City

Hours: Sunrise to sunset

Entrance fee: Free

Activities include: Birding, catch-and-release fishing with valid license, walking, jogging and picnicking.

The lake was restored in recent years through dredging and adding infrastructure that can better support fish and wildlife. Officials said the dredging removed all of the invasive black snakes, sometimes spotted on heaps of trash at the lake, that were believed to be abandoned pets.

Today, the park and lake are a birder’s paradise, as it is home to more than 300 species of migratory birds. You might spot a peregrine falcon or other raptor, including kestrels, which nest there. You might also see a green or great blue heron, or a black-crowned night heron.

Machado Lake and its surrounding park is a melting pot for every type of L.A. resident, whether it’s grandparents arm-in-arm on a stroll, unhoused residents napping in peace, 20-somethings pretending not to smoke weed, parents taking their children fishing, or kids tossing around a football. Families and friends fish together on the lake’s banks and its fishing piers, casting poles through the California bulrush. Along with nice shade from pine and other trees, the park features multiple playgrounds, including one with rope obstacles, and several picnic tables and grills.

There are parts of the walk around Machado Lake that aren’t spectacular — including a fence sporting razor wire and the refinery in the distance — but the park thrives in spite of that.