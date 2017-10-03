Part of Las Vegas Boulevard reopens; airlines offer help to those affected by shooting

Southbound lanes of the Las Vegas Strip reopened to traffic around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for the first time since Sunday’s deadly shooting closed off the city’s main artery.

Northbound lanes between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue remain closed, according to Las Vegas’ police Twitter feed.

The city continues to mourn the 59 killed and 527 injured during the shooting at the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Festival concert.

Allegiant Air is offering free flights to family members who need to get to Las Vegas to be with someone injured in the attack. The airline said it has been working with Station Casinos to offer free hotel rooms too.

“Allegiant is headquartered in Las Vegas, so this of course hits home in a very personal way,” Hilarie Grey, director of corporate communications, said in an email Tuesday.

And the airline’s staff at nearby McCarran International Airport helped 30 people who fled the shooting, providing overnight shelter and helping them contact loved ones.

Alaska Airlines and Virgin America are offering “deeply discounted travel for anyone with an immediate family member or domestic partner who was injured in the Las Vegas shooting,” according to the airlines. Call (800) 252-7522.

Some airlines also have waived fees on ticket changes for anyone flying in or out of Las Vegas.

As the city heals, the flashy marquees along the Las Vegas Strip will carry a somber message Tuesday evening: “We’ve been there for you during the good times. Thank you for being there for us now. #VegasStrong.”

The stark white letters on a black background will be displayed from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Pacific time.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which represents a city that welcomed almost 43 million visitors last year, created the message.

A prayer vigil is planned Tuesday night in place of a National Night Out event, according to a city blog post. It will start at 5:30 p.m. at Mountain Crest Park, 4701 N. Durango Drive, the second such ceremony in as many days.

The Strip on Monday night as well as landmarks worldwide — the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Empire State Building in New York City — went dark Monday night to mourn the tragic events.

