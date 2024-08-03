3 hospitalized after stabbing and shooting at Las Vegas casino

Three people were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after two were stabbed and another was shot at Red Rock Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The violent encounter occurred about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Red Rock Casino Resort. Authorities say two of the injured were in critical condition.

Police haven’t identified the people involved in the incident or described how it unfolded. They said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Videos posted on the social platform X showed emergency vehicles outside the casino, police tape wrapped around several slot machines inside and security employees tending to someone on the floor.

The Associated Press left messages with Las Vegas police and a Red Rock spokesperson seeking details about what happened.