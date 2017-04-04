Chat with Terry Fator's puppet versions of Elton John, Donald Trump and others backstage at the Mirage

Elton John is coming to the Mirage, sort of. The real Sir Elton will be performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, but ventriloquist Terry Fator brings a puppet version of the singer to his show at the Mirage — and you can meet them both backstage.

Fator, who rose to fame as an “America’s Got Talent” winner in 2007, is celebrating eight years of performances at the Mirage. He has added a new meet-and-greet after the show during which guests can chat with him and his puppets in his dressing room.

In mid-March, Fator revamped his 90-minute production. Now called “Terry Fator Tonight,” he serves as a late-night talk show host, with the puppets as his guests.

Duggie Scott Walker, a longtime member of Terry Fator's cast, claims he is a hard-partying neighbor of the famous ventriloquist. Duggie Scott Walker, a longtime member of Terry Fator's cast, claims he is a hard-partying neighbor of the famous ventriloquist.

Fator’s “cast” includes Winston, a turtle who thinks he is the star of the show; Hyphen, who describes himself as an original member of the Beatles who decided to go solo; and Duggie Scott Walker, a dude who likes to party Vegas-style.

And Fator has added a President Trump puppet too.

The after-show backstage tour costs $64 per person. That’s in addition to show tickets, which begin at $59. Both are available online or by calling (702) 792-7777.

Before joining Terry Fator's ensemble, Hyphen claimed to have been an original member of the Beatles before he made the decision to go solo. Before joining Terry Fator's ensemble, Hyphen claimed to have been an original member of the Beatles before he made the decision to go solo.

Fator’s show is staged at 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with occasional performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

Before making a name for himself on “America’s Got Talent,” the entertainer spent a couple of decades honing his comedic, singing and ventriloquism skills at county fairs and other small venues.

By 2013, Fator had become America’s second-highest-paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld. Forbes put his annual income that year at $24 million.

Info: Terry Fator at Mirage Las Vegas, (800) 963-9634

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

Japanese-style spring bloom is on at Bellagio's gardens, and you don't even have to step outside

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr to play 8 Vegas concerts with his All-Starr Band

Finally, a place to sharpen your ax-throwing skills in Vegas

The Who's residency at Caesars in Vegas starts with six concerts