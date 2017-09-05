Splashy 'WOW' will be Las Vegas' newest water-themed fantasy show

There’s something about naming a show “WOW” that creates a certain expectation. Director Hanoch Rosenn, who made an international name for himself as a mime, says that’s the whole point.

“The audience will say the word ‘wow’ several times during the show,” he said. “If they don’t say that, I have a problem.”

“WOW,” a kind of elevated variety show with fantastic costumes and high-tech effects, will come to Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in September. With performance artists, acrobats, dancers and water — lots and lots of water — “WOW” joins two long-running water-themed shows in the city: “O” by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio and “Le Rêve” at Wynn.

Rosènn isn’t worried about the competition. “I admire the two other shows that are here in Vegas...,” he said. “We learned from that, but it’s very different in the pace and the style.” He’s had success with similar “Wow” shows in his native Israel and European cities.

“It is a water show,” he added, “but it’s not only water. Sometimes the stage is dry.”

R&R Entertainmen "WOW" features a cast of 30 dancers, acrobats and other artists. "WOW" features a cast of 30 dancers, acrobats and other artists. (R&R Entertainmen)

“WOW” stands for “World of Wonder.” The story revolves around a fisherman who, instead of catching fish, is lured by a mermaid into a fantastic journey. Holograms and video walls are used to bring guests into the tale. “There are poetic moments, but mainly it’s very funny, very exciting, very extravagant with dancing numbers like old Vegas had, with beautiful costumes,” Rosènn said. “It’s a family-friendly show.”

The show will premiere Sept. 26 in the 600-seat showroom at the Rio. In contrast, “O” is staged in a 1,800-seat theater. And “WOW” features a cast of 30 performers from Europe and the U.S., while “O” has more than 70.

The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, with additional 9 p.m. shows Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets cost $49 to $169, plus taxes and fees.

Info: “WOW,” (855) 234-7469

