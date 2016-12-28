Vermont ski resort ranks No. 1 in Liftopia's first skier survey

Magic Mountain in Vermont was selected the most beloved ski resort in North America, according to more than 10,000 skiers and snowboarders who participated in a Liftopia survey released Wednesday.

Ski areas in Vermont and Utah dominated the top 10 overall resorts selected for Best in Snow Awards, the first such survey conducted by the online lift ticket seller.

Here are Liftopia’s top 10 ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada:

1. Magic Mountain in Londonderry, Vt.

2. Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville, Mich.

3. Mad River Glen in Waitsfield, Vt.

4. Alta in Alta, Utah

5. Jay Peak in Jay, Vt.

6. Bretton Woods in Bretton Woods, N.H.

7. Wildcat Mountain in North Conway, N.H.

8. Powder Mountain in Eden, Utah

9. Snowbird in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah

10. Sugarloaf Mountain in Carrabassett Valley, Maine

Liftopia ranked resorts in six other categories by region — family-friendly, beginner, value, least crowded, most challenging, and snow consistency and quality — to help travelers decide which resorts best fit their vacation needs.

Tahoe Donner ski resort in Truckee, Calif.; Diamond Peak in Incline Village, Nev.; and Snow Valley in Running Springs, Calif., are top three for family-friendly resorts among West Coast ski areas.

Find results for ski resorts in all categories at the Best in Snow Awards Web page.

ALSO

Think you have the guts to tackle back-country skiing areas? These spots might make you think twice

These three Utah ski resorts aren't just for locals anymore. Here's why they will intrigue you

Once podunk now posh, Northstar at Lake Tahoe has come up in the downhill ski world