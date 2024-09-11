Advertisement
California

Bridge fire swept through Mountain High, but famed ski resort largely survived

A firefighter stands with tools in hand near flames in a wooded area
A firefighter uses hand tools to try and stop the Bridge fire from advancing toward homes in Wrightwood, Calif., on Tuesday.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

As the Bridge fire swept through mountain communities Tuesday night, Mountain High’s webcam showed a dramatic scene: Flames cutting through ski lifts at the well-known ski resort.

The images boded ill for Mountain High, but as the night wore on, the resort’s fate remained a mystery.

With sunrise, it became clear that the resort largely survived the blaze.

“Fire raced through the area yesterday, but all the main lifts and buildings survived with little to no damage,” according to a post from Mountain High. “Thank you to all the employees and fire fighters for their hard work. Our hearts go out to the Wrightwood families that may be suffering. We are with you!”

Advertisement
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2024: Firefighters are overcome with smoke while battling a house fire as the Line fire burns into a tree lined neighborhood on September 10, 2024 in Running Springs, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fires besiege Southern California mountain communities; homes burn, 13 hurt

Mountain communities were under siege as the Bridge fire burned into Wrightwood and swept through Mountain High ski resort.

Some homes were burned in nearby Wrightwood, but exact numbers were unavailable Wednesday morning.

Located about 75 miles northeast of L.A., Mountain High has three mountains for skiers and boarders, an ice rink for skaters and Yeti’s Snowplay, which includes tubing and sledding for young ones.

The Bridge fire broke out Sunday in Angeles National Forest, with the flames spreading rapidly Tuesday in the northeast area, forest officials reported.

Advertisement

Between Tuesday and early Wednesday, the blaze exploded from 4,000 acres to 47,904 acres, growing more than 10 times in size.

More to Read

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement