Paddle, meditate, volunteer with kids, repeat. Feel good and do good on wellness retreat in Mexico

Feel good while doing good works on a vacation in LaPaz, Mexico, where a wellness and fitness program is being combined with volunteering in the local community.
The spring tour, organized by yoga instructor Michelle Gierst and activist Juli Schulz, includes a four-night stay at Costa Baja Resort & Spa, plus stand-up paddling, daily yoga and mediation classes.
In addition, participants will spend a day working with the charitable organization Care for Kids La Paz. They'll also go on an excursion to Isla Espiritu, where they can swim with whale sharks and see manta rays, seals and other marine life.
Date: March 15-19
Price: From $1,499 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $350. Includes accommodations, meals, beverages, yoga, meditation, ground transportation and excursions. International airfare not included.
Info: La Paz Retreat, (424) 252-2142
