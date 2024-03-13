18 creative ways to totally unplug in L.A. — because you deserve to ditch your phone
You’re on the phone with your boss, looking at a shared Google Doc on your computer screen when your boyfriend calls on the other line. He wants to know if you’ve seen his text, with the Yelp reviews of the restaurant you’re headed to that night. The establishment has also texted — you need to confirm your reservation.
Meanwhile, new emails are flooding your inbox and the Slack app on your laptop is pinging. Breaking news alerts are popping up on your phone screen, which also shows someone has Venmo’d you $22 (you can’t remember what for) and your social media apps are lighted up with notifications — 54 likes on the goat hiking pic so far. That’s prompted messages on your social accounts from people wanting to know where they can hike with goats too.
Then your mom calls — you never returned her voicemail. Is your heart racing yet?
We live out our lives on screens, meeting partners on dating apps, networking on social media, shopping online and doomscrolling to unwind. As a consequence, we’re in a near-constant split-focus state of mind.
“There’s some — not surprising — research that suggests a real decrease in attention span due to overuse of technology,” says clinical psychologist Karen North, a professor of digital social media at USC. What’s more, she adds, the digital world is exacerbating problems people already have: “It can exacerbate an array of emotional problems, including anxiety and depression, in part because it deprives people from the very things that could help with or solve their problems, like human interaction or the richness of the in person world.”
Beyond negative mental effects, being on a device all day is bad for your body too. Chronic screen time can lead to eye strain, headaches, “tech neck,” carpal tunnel syndrome and other body pains. The blue light emitted by screens can disrupt our circadian rhythms and lead to worse sleep, says Adam Gazzaley, a neuroscientist at UC San Francisco.
“And then there’s the consequence that the complete absorption in our devices is removing you from being outside and in nature, being physical,” he says. “It’s about the cost of what’s missing.”
It may be familiar advice, but it’s worth repeating: unplugging — staying off our devices, even keeping them out of reach or sight for periods of time — is vital for our physical and mental health, right up there with diet and exercise.
But it’s often hard to know exactly how to do that in our screen-saturated world. We journeyed around Los Angeles to unearth some of the most immersive and creative ways to unplug. They include unique spa experiences, hands-on crafting and a remote waterfall hike with, yes, goats.
Taking time away from our devices is admittedly a privilege that’s schedule dependent, and leisure activities can be costly. For that reason, the list includes activities with varied time commitments and price points — from free to donation-based to somewhat indulgent.
Whether you’re hoping to sneak away from the grind for an hour or a whole day, there should be something here for almost everyone. Choose one. Leave the phone behind. Breathe. Allow yourself to truly experience the analog world — the sound of crunching gravel beneath your feet on a hike, the view of late-day shadows across a soaring mountain range, the commingling scents of springtime foliage.
That unfamiliar feeling? It might just be peace and calm — if just for a little while.
Take a waterfall hike with goats in a canyon with no cell service
“You’ll see,” said Michelle Tritten of Hello Critter.
Tritten leads groups of up to 10 people — and four Nigerian dwarf goats — on a hike to a magnificent waterfall in a canyon with no cell service.
Goats, as it turns out, are excellent hiking companions. They’re smart and friendly, like dogs; adventurous, like horses; and curious, with distinct personalities, like cats.
On a recent outing, our goats — Felix, Lil’ Bit, Hansel and Gretel — frolicked and skipped and bucked along the moderate, creek-adjacent path, adding an especially uplifting mood to the hike. The journey was only about one mile, but it took more than two hours to complete considering we repeatedly stopped for selfies with passing hikers.
Tritten won’t publicly disclose the hike’s location, less that destroy the solace (it’s given upon RSVP). But it’s a low-elevation hike in Altadena, about 20 minutes from downtown L.A.. With the rushing creek flanked by boulders and trees, the bleating goats and a magical waterfall at the end of the trail, however, you might as well be a million miles away.
Why goats? Because everything is just more fun with goats, not least of all, hiking.
Price: Weekdays: $400 total, for up to 10 people; weekends, $600 for up to 10 people.
Miles in and out: 1.2
Difficulty: Moderate (if crossing the creek)
Elevation gain: 246
Enjoy a Japanese tea ceremony on a seaside cliff in Malibu
The traditional Japanese tea room is in a private home in Malibu on a cliff overlooking the ocean (the address is given upon RSVP). Rice paper shoji screens open onto a lushly landscaped Japanese-style garden. Inside, the minimalist space, with straw tatami mats on the floor, hosts chado tea ceremonies. Chado — or the “way of tea” — is the ritualistic preparation of green tea, meant to provide guests a soothing break from the bustle of everyday life.
Founder Yuko Uyesugi, a certified chado instructor for the last 23 years, opened the Malibu space in 2009 to spread the word about the centuries-old practice of tea ceremony. She hosts classes there and, twice a year, opens the tea room for one-time visits. Guests don slippers and sit on the floor around a subterranean iron kettle in a lacquer-rimmed box as a kimono-clad Uyesugi (or a student of hers) prepares ceremonial matcha alongside delicate sweets — tiny sugar flowers and yuzu jelly candies the day I visited.
Afterward, guests enjoy plum tea in the living room while Uyesugi gives a short talk on the history of chado. That’s followed by a walk in a Japanese garden with a tiny bridge, stone lanterns and a waterfall. Short workshops cap off the two-hour visit — on either ikebana flower arranging or calligraphy — and there’s always a workshop on how to mix green tea with a bamboo whisk.
Price: $85 for a single visit.
Study the sky at a James Turrell skyspace
Watch it turn green, pink and lavender, then fade to aquamarine, deep cobalt and black. Wait as it slowly lightens to luminescent gold. The effect is sublime.
There are only a handful of publicly accessible Turrell skyspaces worldwide. And one of them — the only one open to the public in Southern California — is on the Pomona College campus in Claremont. Turrell graduated from Pomona College in 1965, and the architectural installation, “Dividing the Light,” opened there in 2007. The work is part of the Benton Museum of Art’s collection, but it’s situated in the college’s Draper Courtyard at 6th Street and College Way and reservations are not required.
The lights go on daily 100 minutes before sunrise and 25 minutes before sunset, and they stay on for about an hour afterward.
The evening I visited, the open-air pavilion was populated by a professor giving a talk about color theory and about 20 college students, who lay sprawled out on the ground by a shallow pool of water mirroring the sky.
It’s an awe-inspiring setting. And the experience, which is season-, time- and weather-dependent, is never exactly the same.
But then again, neither are you.
Price: Free.
Float in a salt water tank under twinkling stars
Float tanks — a.k.a. sensory deprivation tanks — are often small, dark and claustrophobic-feeling, which can defeat the purpose if you’re there to relax. At IntoMeSea, each of its three tanks is in its own private suite. One includes a eucalyptus aromatherapy steam room; the other two, a “fire and ice” setup for cold plunging and infrared sauna-going. They all include showers and dressing areas.
The tanks themselves are almost blindingly clean and roomy, with seven-foot-high ceilings. They contain 22 bags — about 1,200 pounds — of Epson salt each (more per gallon of water than the Dead Sea). Buttons inside the tank allow you to adjust the lighting (I chose pitch black), the sound (I chose meditative music) and the intensity of the twinkling stars on the ceiling (I chose full, because why not?). The spa also provides earplugs and tubes of vaseline, the latter to keep salt out of the eyes.
Lying there in the dark, with the water at 98 degrees, roughly body temperature, it felt more like floating in space than on the water’s surface. I thought it impossible to be any more relaxed, but then came the post-float lounge, with chilled fruit water and herbal tea, a salt chamber and a two-person infrared sauna.
Just beware of the bean bag-like moon pod chairs, as IntoMeSea calls them. I fell asleep in mine while listening to music, and there went a chunk of the afternoon.
Price: $88 for a one-hour float with 30 additional minutes for steam room and suite time.
Listen to a harp concert in a tranquil forest
One recent event was held by a koi pond in a historic Japanese garden in Pasadena; another, in a Hollywood canyon at sunset; another, amid towering majestic rock formations about 45 minutes north of L.A. There are multiple events per week; participants can attend as a one-off or via a three-month or annual membership, which offer discounts and freebies.
No matter where they pop up, however, Floating events are always meant to be in wholesome spaces where participants can unfurl and “have the freedom to just be,” says co-founder Brian M. Schopfel.
“The idea is to put thought into what’s happening not on your screen,” he adds. “Every day you’re there, you’re just being — and it’s different every time. Your perspective changes. That’s the magic of this.”
Price: $22 to $33 per event. Or reduced pricing with membership.
Throw pottery on a rooftop at sunset
Bitter Root offers plenty of classes for beginners, which include a demonstration followed by a hands-on tutorial. The combination of the pond’s rushing waterfall, the amber-hued clouds dotting the horizon and the whirring of the wheel head make it easy to slip into a meditative state.
Don an apron, grab a lump of cream-colored clay and wring water from a sponge onto your workspace. Let the slippery clay ooze through your fingertips. And ignore all those ceramicist influencers filming themselves nearby. Your iPhone is … well, what iPhone?
Price: $95 for a two-hour class.
Connect with your senses in a warehouse full of flowers
The markets are a feast for all five of the senses.
Slow down and scan the kaleidoscope of color on display at the largest wholesale flower district in the U.S. Take in the buckets upon buckets of poppies, shelves upon shelves of peonies and rows upon rows of towering sunflowers. Inhale the scents of freshly cut roses, freesias and hyacinths tempered by locally grown eucalyptus.
Run your fingers through the velvety strands of dried amaranthus, hanging from suspended rods, or fondle the fresh ones, which are soft and spongy. In the background, you’ll hear the sounds of rumbling carts passing by, a squealing child, reggaeton on a distant speaker.
And once you’ve seen, smelled and touched everything possible, grab a freshly squeezed orange juice from a sidewalk vendor or stop into nearby Poppy + Rose, which is known for its brunch.
The Flower District is open Monday through Saturday, but we recommend getting there at dawn, when the trucks are unloading their fragrant wares and the vibe is still relaxed.
By the time you leave, you will be too.
Hours: 8 a.m. to noon Monday and Wednesday, 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Price: $2 , Monday through Friday, $1, Saturday.
Parking: Western side of San Julian Street or eastern side of Maple Avenue, both between between 7th and 8th streets.
Burrow in Himalayan salt in a glowing cave
The caves here are man-made. But with walls of luminescent Himalayan salt bricks, a hand-sculptured ceiling mimicking that of a natural cave and pink salt crystals on the floor, along with a gurgling waterfall, the 14-person community room feels otherworldy. Certainly soothing.
The Woodland Hills spa pumps microparticles of pharmaceutical-grade salt into the air through a vent. Owners Warren and Kari Shulman believe that dry salt therapy — halotherapy — aids with chronic respiratory and skin conditions, among other things. “It’s like a toothbrush for the lungs,” Warren Shulman says. Research suggests there may be some truth to that, to varying degrees.
Whether or not that’s true, I can say that snuggling in one of Valley Salt Cave’s cool, amber-hued caverns, wrapped in a blanket on a zero-gravity chair under a ceiling of twinkling blue lights, is an excellent way to unwind.
Bonus, there’s a 10-minute recorded guided meditation at the start of every 45-minute session. Followed by time to sit there, breath deeply and just be.
Price: Community room, $35, person; private room, $45 per person for up to four people.
Play boardgames in a dwarven-themed tavern
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Pricing: Table $5 per person; private room $10 per person. Snacks start at $1.50, souvenir tea $10.
Squirrel yourself away at a secret hilltop picnic spot
You can get to Dante’s View and Mt. Hollywood via multiple hiking routes, including from either the observatory or Hogback Trail, the latter a three-mile, moderate stretch that heads up from the Greek Theatre. At Dante’s View — which is clearly marked with a sign — follow the somewhat hidden stairs to the left, which lead to a pathway (stay to the right) and multiple small enclaves with more visible picnic tables or solo benches. Follow the path around to the left, up the wooden stairs and again farther around to the left. You’ll have to search for the secret picnic table at this point, but that’s part of the fun.
The table is hidden in a small clearing surrounded by palms, pine trees and giant flowering jade plants. It’s blue and scribbled with a little graffiti. You’re close enough to civilization so as to feel safe here — you may even hear voices from passing hikers nearby — but there likely won’t be anyone in plain sight.
Bonus: On evenings when a show at the Greek Theatre is in full swing, you may hear the concert below from your hidden perch.
Price: Free.
Miles in and out (from Griffith Observatory): 3
Difficulty: Moderate
Elevation gain: 587 feet
Travel the Milky Way in a night of stargazing
Every month, on the Saturday closest to the first quarter moon, several astronomy clubs haul their telescopes up to the Griffith Observatory for a free stargazing party on the lawn. Among them: the Los Angeles Astronomical Society, the Planetary Society and the Los Angeles Sidewalk Astronomers. The Los Angeles Astronomical Society alone brings about 25 to 30 telescopes, its biggest being a 16-inch diameter instrument that offers an especially detailed view of the stars.
The free party, hosted by the Griffith Observatory, runs from 2 to 9:45 p.m., with special telescopes on hand to view the sun safely by day and others meant to view stars and planets at night. The astronomers will not only let members of the public use their telescopes but they’ll also offer instruction and fun factoids about, say, the moons of Jupiter or the Sea of Tranquility, where Apollo 11 landed in 1969. The Griffith Observatory’s nearly 90-year-old Zeiss refracting telescope, in its roof-top dome, is open to the public as well.
Star parties draw big crowds — with guests often sharing picnic dinners on the lawn — but the vibe is almost always quiet and calm.
“A lot of people are just wowed when they look through a telescope,” says the Los Angeles Astronomical Society’s membership secretary, Spencer SooHoo. “It puts things into perspective and shows you your place in the universe.”
Price: Free
Soak in “Wonder Water” at Los Angeles’ only natural hot spring
But Beverly Hot Springs is L.A.’s only natural mineral hot spring. It opened in 1984, making it one of L.A.’s original Korean spas. The well below the establishment feeds about 250,000 gallons of hot mineral water into the spa daily. In 1915, when the city put in water mains, the well’s chlorine-free, alkaline water was bottled and sold as “Wonder Water,” said to revive the skin, leaving it feeling silky and soft.
The spa is open to both genders and the women’s bathing side features a tropical waterfall and a faux grotto whirlpool. Try one of the body care treatments afterwards. The Sugar Polish exfoliation is a classic. We’re partial to the Body Scrub / Body Care Combo, which includes a scrub with seaweed soap and a skin-conditioning massage with milk, oil, fresh cucumber and yogurt.
Price: Entry is $45 on weekdays, $50 on the weekends and holidays. Treatments start at $105.
Take a drug-free trip at the Reality Center
Using a combination of pulsing light, sound, moving images and vibration, a reality manager (part tour guide, part coach, part techno guru) at the center jump-starts the mind and body, in the words of co-founder Tarun Raj, and moves it toward a near-meditative state. The result is a kind of tripping-without-drugs experience. Although the company’s aim isn’t necessarily to help you detox digitally or unplug (it’s positioned in the sensory wellness space and does a lot of work helping veterans combat PTSD), I left an hour-long session with the kind of centered, clean-windshield feeling that comes with a good therapy session (here’s a more in-depth description of my technodelic adventure). Maybe it was just me, but the next time I closed my eyes and breathed deeply, it took awhile before thoughts of clown hosiery crept back in to crowd everything else out.
Price: Sessions range from $59 (30 minutes for one person) to $499 (one hour for four people) with some discounts for first-timers and veterans.
Get dirty at a therapeutic horticultural center
Meet Me in the Dirt is a therapeutic horticultural space for growth founded by certified grief counselor Barbara Lawson. She opened the space to blend the healing effects of gardening with community, creativity and counseling services. The idea grew out of her own profound grief after her mother died; she took to gardening for solace and hope.
The shop is filled with plants, candles, journals and scented oils. But Lawson also offers private grief counseling sessions and group expressive arts workshops in the space. The latter are open to anyone looking to slow down, connect with the Earth and process feelings — grief or otherwise.
Sit down at a beautifully set dining table for the Meet Me in the Dirt plant meditation. Instead of food, there will be a bowl of dirt in front of you. Roll up your sleeves and thrust your hands it, tossing and sifting the soil; finger the small sticks and stones. Now slowly and intentionally repot a plant. All the while, Lawson will guide you in an intuitive release of sorts, making connections between the needs of the plants — which might be thirsty or fragile or sun-scorched — and your own.
There may be tears; there will likely be laughter; and the nourishment will flow, bountifully.
Price: $40 to $225, depending on the experience. $75 for the Meet Me in the Dirt plant meditation.
Close your eyes and breathe in nature
What, exactly, is she inviting you to do as you wander at a snail’s pace through the gardens?
To open your mouth and taste the air on your tongue; fondle the plants, grazing their silky smooth leaves; close your eyes and tune into the sound of the wind and the trilling of wild parrots; or observe the ecosystem of the lily ponds filled with koi, ducks and turtles. To stretch. To laugh. To rest.
It’s all in service of connecting, as wholeheartedly as possible, with your natural environment, the moment and, ultimately, to yourself.
Price: $60 for members, $80 otherwise, for a two-part class.
Get lost in a stony labyrinth in Pasadena
Price: Free
Get crafty on a flower shop's patio
You can enjoy the calming and creatively fulfilling benefits of crafting here too. Each month, Flower Tortillas opens its lush back patio or shop floor on certain Friday evenings for “an enchanting world of DIY magic,” as Jeff describes it. The 1½- to two-hour workshops include terrarium-making, floral arranging, plantings and wreath-making. This summer, the shop plans to offer gardening classes there, as well as live music and community dinners.
Those would be catered by, who else but Flower Tortillas? We’re talking about DIY magic, after all.
Price: $40 to $80, including materials, food and nonalcoholic drinks.
Meditate at a serene retreat in the hills
Insight L.A. has a Santa Monica location and also holds overnight retreats through a partnership with Big Bear Retreat Center. Its Benedict Canyon location near Beverly Hills is a remote and serene hillside escape within the heart of the city.
Rodriguez, who’s been meditating since he started working at Insight L.A. more than 10 years ago, led me around the property. We walked past the lemon, apple, grapefruit, mandarin and nectarine trees he tends to; towering pines and fragrant lavender bushes; through a redwood-beamed, more-than-60-year-old home where classes are held. The living room-turned-meditation hall offers views of the outdoors through an enormous picture window.
Rodriguez pointed out the rising chorus of crows, sparrows and wild parrots. And the wildlife that wanders around the property.
“It puts you in another state,” he said. “You’re peaceful.”
Price: Donation based; no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
