Your California Bucket List: Eavesdrop at the Hollywood Bowl, discover rustic taverns and play Pong at the Computer History Museum
Made Fourth of July plans yet? Take a small-ship cruise around New England

Anne Harnagel
Celebrate the Fourth of July New England-style on a small-ship cruise along the East Coast offered by Blount Small Ship Adventures.

The seven-day itinerary stops in Massachusetts at Nantucket Island, Martha’s Vineyard and the old whaling city of New Bedford, as well as stops in glamorous Newport and Block Island, R.I.

Blount ships carry no more than 83 passengers. Optional shore excursions include an America’s Cup evening sail and a kayak eco-tour.

Dates: June 30-July 6.

Price: From $1,999, depending on room category, plus $185 in port charges. Save up to $619 per person if booked by March 31.

Includes three meals daily, refreshments and snacks, on-board musical performances and a New England clambake. Cruise is BYOB, so passengers may bring their own wine, beer or liquor. Shore excursions $16 to $125 per person.

Info: Blount Small Ship Adventures, (800) 556-7450

