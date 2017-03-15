Made Fourth of July plans yet? Take a small-ship cruise around New England

Celebrate the Fourth of July New England-style on a small-ship cruise along the East Coast offered by Blount Small Ship Adventures.

The seven-day itinerary stops in Massachusetts at Nantucket Island, Martha’s Vineyard and the old whaling city of New Bedford, as well as stops in glamorous Newport and Block Island, R.I.

Blount ships carry no more than 83 passengers. Optional shore excursions include an America’s Cup evening sail and a kayak eco-tour.

Dates: June 30-July 6.

Price: From $1,999, depending on room category, plus $185 in port charges. Save up to $619 per person if booked by March 31.

Includes three meals daily, refreshments and snacks, on-board musical performances and a New England clambake. Cruise is BYOB, so passengers may bring their own wine, beer or liquor. Shore excursions $16 to $125 per person.

Info: Blount Small Ship Adventures, (800) 556-7450

ALSO

First look at Celebrity's new Edge, with a deck-hopping platform and new suite classes

See the pope this Easter — and Sorrento and Florence too

Save $800 on a classic tour of China and Tibet, pandas included

Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra Caption The edgy beauty of Arizona's Sonoran Desert Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Botanical wonders abound in the wild Sonoran Desert of Organ Pipe National Monument and Saguaro National Park. Just mind the heat. (Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times)

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel