How to get a helicopter hop between Manhattan and JFK airport with your next Delta flight

Delta Air Lines is starting a new service that offers passengers on-demand helicopter hops between Manhattan and JFK International Airport along with their airline ticket — for a price.

The airline’s service is offered to transcontinental fliers from L.A. and San Francisco as well as transatlantic passengers from London.

Here’s how it works: Let’s say you fly from L.A. to New York City and want to take the short helicopter hop. A member of Delta’s Elite Services team grabs your checked bags, meets you at the plane and escorts you to the helicopter terminal, according to a recent announcement.

The service applies to all Delta customers — whether you’re in economy or first class — starting at a jaw-dropping $1,345. That’s $1,095 for the chartered helicopter and $250 for the Delta service.

You can fly to three different destinations in Manhattan: East 34th Street, 2430 FDR Drive, and 12th Avenue and West 30th Street.

Passengers make reservations for the service through a mobile app for Blade, the helicopter company with which Delta has partnered.

Info: Delta Air Lines, Blade

ALSO

Tired of pricing surprises? Why what we pay for travel goods and services changes, sometimes by the minute

Here’s why airlines don’t always reveal the full truth about flight delays

A flight attendant's take on the United mess: 'Three decades of airline insanity had not prepared me.'

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel