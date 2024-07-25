In major shift, Southwest Airlines will end open seating, introduce red-eye flights

Southwest Airlines announced it will begin offering assigned seats, ditching the free-for-all policy that has been a defining feature of the carrier for more than half a century.

The Dallas-based airline will also start to offer overnight, red-eye flights, starting on Valentine’s Day 2025, in five markets including Los Angeles, Baltimore and Nashville.

Southwest has long touted its model of open seating as the “ultimate expression of its founding ethos: to make air travel affordable and accessible for everyone.”

“You can sit anywhere you want — just like at church,” flight attendants told passengers.

But Southwest said it had listened to customers who sought more options, often desiring more comfortable, premium seats when they took longer flights.

When customers decided to switch to a competitor from Southwest, the airline said, their No. 1 complaint was dissatisfaction with open seating.

“The research is clear and indicates that 80% of Southwest customers, and 86% of potential customers, prefer an assigned seat,” the airline said in a statement. “By moving to an assigned seating model, Southwest expects to broaden its appeal and attract more flying from its current and future customers.”

The change will also allow the company to make more money by charging passengers a higher rate for tickets in premium seats. Southwest said it was working on an updated cabin design, with roughly one-third of seats offering extended legroom.

“Although our unique open seating model has been a part of Southwest Airlines since our inception, our thoughtful and extensive research makes it clear this is the right choice — at the right time — for our Customers, our People, and our Shareholders,” Bob Jordan, Southwest’s president, chief executive and vice chairman of the board, said in a statement.

Southwest did not state when the seat changes will go into effect.