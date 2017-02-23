Norwegian just picked a fight with other airlines by offering a $65 fare to Europe. The winner: You.

No-frills airline Norwegian on Thursday started offering crazy-low prices on 10 routes between small New England airports and five cities in Ireland and Scotland. One-way fares are advertised as low as $65.

Starting in mid-June, sale destinations from the U.S. include Edinburgh, Scotland; Belfast in Northern Ireland; and Cork, Shannon and Dublin in Ireland.

Of course, the lowest prices on Norwegian Air Shuttle, as the service is called, apply to limited seats on direct transatlantic flights at selected times of the year.

Translation: Seats go quickly. Grab them if you find dates that work and a price you like. The next tier of ticket prices rises to $99, according to the airline’s website.

What do you have to do to get this deal? Be prepared to fly in and out of small airports in New York State, Rhode Island and Hartford, Conn. Know you’ll pay extra for things like baggage, assigned seats, food and drink, and know too that these fares are nonrefundable.

Still, the prices are pretty eye-popping, even with all the caveats. As of midday Thursday, I’d found seats available at these prices, which include taxes and fees.

-- $198 round-trip: Fly Jan. 18 from the small T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, R.I., to Dublin and return Jan. 24. (United Airlines shows a round-trip price on same dates, same airports of $2,145, based on a search on Kayak.com.)

--$331 round-trip: Fly Nov. 21 during Thanksgiving week from Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, N.Y. (about 60 miles north of New York City), to Edinburgh, and return Nov. 28.

In mid to late June, you’ll pay $755 round-trip for Hartford-Edinburgh airfares, according to Norwegian’s website.

I also checked rival budget carrier Wow Air airfares in June and found availability for Boston-Edinburgh flights (from Boston’s main airport) for $599 round-trip. Of course, you lay over in Reykjavik, Iceland, on that journey.

