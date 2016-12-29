National park tips: Just north of Glacier, there's another epic park

Just north of Glacier National Park, Canada has its own amazing Rocky Mountain wonderland: Waterton Lakes National Park.
Make time for it. And don’t miss the seven-story Prince of Wales Hotel, which might be the most handsomely placed park lodging on the continent.
Because of its wind-raked location, the 1927 building was enormously challenging to build, and it creaks in the wind even now. But that’s part of the charm. Rates start around $185.
In honor of this year’s National Park Service centennial, the Travel section is posting 100 park travel ideas and tips based on trips staff travel writer Christopher Reynolds has taken, along with photo-op advice from Times photographer Mark Boster. We’ll post one per day through Dec. 31.
