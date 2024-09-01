How to stay safe in Joshua Tree National Park

A lot more people are visiting Joshua Tree National Park these days. Maybe you’re one of them?

In 2021, ranger Anna Marini formalized the park’s Preventative Search and Rescue Program, one of the first in the national parks system to be overseen by a dedicated ranger.

Her team, which consists of 30 volunteers, seeks to educate people about how they can enjoy the park safely and avoid some common hazards and pitfalls.

Here’s some of their advice:

When to go

Temperatures tend to be mildest in the fall and spring. Winters can be cold, summers very hot.

But you can visit at any time of year as long as you’re prepared and have a flexible mindset. Checking weather forecasts frequently is a must, as conditions change often and storms can roll in with little notice. They can cause dangerous flash flooding, especially during the summer monsoon season that stretches from July to October, so it’s best to avoid the park entirely if rain is in the cards.

If you come in the summer, be ready to limit activities to shorter hikes in the early morning or evening — before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. Nighttime stargazing is also a good option. Bring extra water: at least two gallons per person per day if you plan to hike. Salty snacks help the body to retain water and replace electrolytes. And don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink. The heat and dryness means sweat evaporates quickly, so it’s easy for dehydration to creep up on you.

Also, leave pets at home: The ground is too hot for them to be outside, and your car is too hot to leave them inside, even briefly.

In the cooler months, dogs are still banned from park trails, except for Oasis of Mara and Keys View, but they are allowed to walk around campgrounds and along the many dirt roads that wind through the park.

Common hazards

In addition to the heat, there are multiple varieties of prickly plants — cholla is the one that’s most commonly cited, but it can be painful to run into a prickly pear, a yucca or even a Joshua tree, Marini said.

Rattlesnakes are present in the park, but they’re not aggressive. Bites that require an emergency response tend to occur only every couple of years, typically because the snakes blend in so well that people accidentally step on them. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye out and avoid sticking your hands or feet in places you can’t see, such as crevices between rocks or patches of shrubs. That also helps you to avoid other venomous animals that live in the park, including scorpions and black widow spiders.

Bees tend to be most active in the summer when they’re thirsty, and they can be pretty persistent. People are most commonly stung when they swat at them. If you’re allergic, you may want to consider visiting during another time of year.

Desert tortoises aren’t hazardous to people, but people can be hazardous to them. The slow-moving reptiles — considered an endangered species in California — can resemble rocks, particularly to drivers navigating the park’s roadways. Keep your eyes peeled and your speed down. Check beneath your car before you start moving. And if you see a tortoise crossing the road, watch from a distance to make sure it gets across safely. Never pick one up unless it’s in imminent danger; they may urinate, and this loss of water can be fatal.

What to bring

Marini likes to tell people about the 10 essentials. These are the things you should have no matter the time of year. Her team has created a series of Instagram reels highlighting these must-haves. They are:



Sun protection: A hat, sunscreen and sunglasses, at minimum. The UV index is very high due to a lack of cloud cover and the reflective effect of the light-colored sand and rocks, so you may also want to opt for protective clothing like a UV-ray-blocking sun shirt or hoodie and a sun umbrella.

Food: There are no stores or vendors within the park. It’s good to bring more calories than you think you’ll need, especially if you’re going to be active. Salty snacks also help replace electrolytes lost when sweating.

Water: At least a gallon per person, per day; more if you plan to hike on hot days or in difficult terrain.

Navigation: Some prefer a compass and paper map; you can also download the NPS app for offline use.

First aid kit

Multi-tool: These typically have pliers, pocketknives, scissors and files. It’s also good to bring a simple plastic hair comb — which Marini calls “a fun desert tool” — to pull out cholla spines.

A flashlight or headlamp: Sunset can creep up on you, and the desert is extremely dark at night. People tend to rely on their phones as their sole light source, but that can quickly drain your battery.

Sturdy shoes

Layers of clothing

Emergency shelter: That can be as simple as a tarp or umbrella. “Our weather can be pretty crazy,” Marini said.

What to do if you get lost or need rescue

Whether you’re feeling the effects of heat exhaustion or become injured, it’s important to call for help as soon as you think you need it. Most areas of the park don’t have cellphone coverage, but newer iPhones have an SOS feature that enables them to still make emergency calls. In some places, you can also text 911, Marini said.

While you’re waiting for help to arrive, try to stay in the shade and drink water. Most importantly, wait where you are. If your car breaks down, stay with your vehicle. Don’t try to hike out yourself, and don’t send someone from your party looking for assistance. “It’s really difficult when people start to move because they get impatient,” Marini said.