Stop trying to sneak into hotel pools! Chill with a day-use ResortPass instead

Pool lovers, prepared to be pampered. ResortPass can get you in to L.A.’s top hotel pools and cabanas without having to be a guest — or a lawbreaker.

The company that started a year ago just added Los Angeles venues to its roster of day-use pool passes. For example, you can lounge around the pool at the JW Marriott Santa Monica Le Merigot on Ocean Boulevard for $40 or the W Los Angeles-West Beverly Hills on Hilgard Avenue for $35.

With ResortPass, you book a time and a date online for your swim time. For more money, you can add on a pool cabana or day bed too. To get started, you set up an account and make a reservation, which you can cancel up to 48 hours beforehand for a full refund.

The website lists information about the resort’s pool amenities and prices for adults and children. When you show up at the pool, remember to bring a photo ID and copy of your reservation — and then start your bliss day in the sun.

ResortPass was founded by Amanda Szabo of Carlsbad, Calif., who “has a crazy passion for poolside-lounging and decided it was time to share it with the world,” according to press materials.

Other participating California hotel locations include San Diego, Orange County (including the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point), Palm Springs area, Santa Barbara and one in Napa. It also sells passes to resorts in Arizona, Florida, Texas and Hawaii.

