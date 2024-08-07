5 campsites near L.A. beloved by locals

Los Angeles is brimming with special slices of nature, tucked high in the mountains or along the coast. So when we put together a guide highlighting some of the best first-come, first-serve campsites in the city, we asked readers to share their favorites too.

What we received were notes from nature lovers that waxed poetic of wildflowers and wildlife, and expressed a longing to escape the bustle of the city. As one reader put it, camping is “the quintessential escape from the maddening machinations of our urban quotidien.”

We rounded up some of our favorite responses below.

Reader Jan Rasmussen and her husband enjoy visiting Table Mountain, especially during the Fourth of July to escape the noise of fireworks erupting throughout L.A. (Jan Rasmussen)

Advertisement

A relaxing place with great views of the Antelope Valley

Campground: Table Mountain

Where is it? Angeles National Forest, near Wrightwood

Why is this campground your favorite? “Some sites can be reserved, but many sites are first-come, first-served, and the campground is so large, it’s likely you’ll find a site. We’ve camped there over July 4th weekend, and it wasn’t full. The campground is mostly on the top of a mountain with great views of Antelope Valley. There’s a trail around the campground.”

Advertisement

What’s a favorite memory you have at this campground? “Table Mountain is our favorite place to camp with the dog and get him out of town away from the July 4th firework noise. One time when leaving, we saw a bobcat sprinting across the road! Plus just a quiet and relaxing place.”

Anything else you’d like to add? “When we are heading home, we always stop at Evergreen Cafe & Racoon Saloon in Wrightwood. There’s a patio for the dog, and the food and service are great.”

— Jan Rasmussen, Lakewood

Advertisement

Travel & Experiences The 70 best hikes in L.A. Whether you’re looking for ocean views or desert landscapes or soaring mountain peaks, Los Angeles offers miles upon miles of strikingly different trails.

Reader Scott Pansky’s kids enjoy the zip line and rope course among the many other activities at Ventura Ranch KOA in Santa Paula. (Scott Pansky)

The Disneyland of campgrounds

Campground: Ventura Ranch KOA

Where is it? 7400 Pine Grove Road, Santa Paula

Why is this campground your favorite? “Nestled in Santa Paula and a short drive to or from Ojai, this campground is unlike any other campsite we have been to. You can really tell there was a lot of thought that was put into developing this campsite. This location can accommodate any type of camper. For our family, it’s become a home away from home, and we try to visit anytime we can to get away from the the hustle and bustle of the city. The best part is it’s less than an hour away for us and feels like you are completely somewhere else.

From deluxe cabins with Wi-Fi, televisions, showers, air conditioning, gas barbecues and traditional fire pits, this site provides glamping at its best. Meanwhile, it also has traditional campsites, tepees, and RV sites. The recreation options are far beyond an average campsite, from a resort-style swimming pool, zipline and ropes course, a rock climbing tower, a jumping pillow, numerous trails and a Bigfoot hike, a tie-dye station, and so much more. Yet, minutes away you also have access to restaurants and grocery stores. Truly an ideal experience no one will forget.”

What’s a favorite memory you have at this campground? “One of the activities we got to do was make foam rocket ships and shoot them across the campsite with an air compressor. From sitting on the deck behind our cabin, having a family barbecue, to sharing stories around the campfire, our children have family stories that will last a lifetime.”

— Scott Pansky, Tarzana

Advertisement

The sunset view from nearby Mt. Lowe, which campers can hike to from the trail camp. (Mitchell Miller)

A hike full of history to a great campsite

Campground: Mt. Lowe Trail Camp

Where is it located? About a 5-mile hike to the location in Angeles National Forest

Why is this campground your favorite? “The journey up the Mt. Lowe Road is [a] hike back through history, when early 20th century Angelenos would catch the Mt. Lowe Railway up the San Gabriels to the resorts of Echo Mountain and Mount Lowe. As you ascend from Altadena through the chaparral foothills and eventually to pine forests, you’ll get a full history lesson from the interpretive signs along the way. Once you reach the Trail Camp, explore the old foundation of the Alpine Tavern and listen to the birds and the creek. Hopefully you have time and energy to continue up to Mt. Lowe for a beautiful sunset.”

What’s a favorite memory you have at this campground? “Stargazing and eating mango candy.”

— Mitchell Miller, Los Angeles

Lifestyle 8 of the best L.A.-area hikes, according to locals We asked readers to weigh in on their favorite local hikes that weren’t in the recent L.A. Times hiking guide. Here are their go-to spots.

Reader Tommy Bui enjoyed the solitude that Hoegees Trail Camp, a 2.2-mile hike-in site, when he visited during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Tommy Bui)

Advertisement

A true escape to nature

Campground: Hoegees Trail Camp (temporarily closed, as of July)

Where is it? Angeles National Forest, via a 2.2-mile hike in

Why is this campground your favorite? “All the amenities and alluring characteristics you could think of. Plenty of canopy coverage, picturesque and well-kempt trails and the tranquil solitude you so strive in spades. The campsite has ample space and the greenery lush and otherworldly enough to compel you to stow away full-time in the wilderness.”

What’s a favorite memory you have at this campground? “It was during the pandemic and people were clamoring for safe and outdoorsy activities. I decided to go outside of my own comfort level and pack and lace up for a weekend in the woods. Tattered map in tow and sense of adventure in abundance, I was the only entity out there all weekend. With the exception of the wildlife that came sniffing around my tent around midnight. It was adrenaline-inducing and transcendent as I’d never felt that close to nature before. I could smell her coyote-breath.”

— Tommy Bui, Pacoima

Reader Kurt Star and his kids enjoyed the light lavender bushes and hoary leaf ceanothus blooming near the Soldier Creek Trail near the Crystal Lake campground. (Kurt Star)

Advertisement

Where the wildflowers bloom longer

Campground: Crystal Lake Rec Area Campground

Where is it? North of Azusa off Highway 39

Why is this campground your favorite? “It’s a beautiful mix of pine and oak forest. Wonderful riparian areas too, though there isn’t a lot of surface water. It’s big so it’s a good bet. I was just up a couple weeks ago. The ceanothus blooms were stunning. The monkey flower, deerweed, penstemon and lupines were out in force too. Wildflower blooms last longer and start later the higher you go up in elevation. So quiet at certain times of the day. It’s an entirely different world than down in the valley.”

What’s a favorite memory you have at this campground? “On my last trip, I took my kids up, and we walked down and rounded a corner and were just hit with walls of color. Light blue of California lilac and violet to blue of lupines with the gray sheer walls of the mountains in the background. Really strong honey scent everywhere.”

— Kurt Star, Covina