Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Supreme Court revives Trump's foreign travel ban, will hear dispute in the fall
Airport app that brings goodies to your gate will be tested at San Diego International

What if you could use a mobile app when you arrive at the airport to order dinner, a copy of your favorite magazine and a travel pillow and have it all waiting for you before you take off?

That’s the idea behind a new service called AtYourGate coming to San Diego International Airport in August. The Orange County start-up is betting fliers will like the time-saving convenience of having their purchases delivered.

David Henninger said his company seeks to provide an airport-wide solution for travelers, which means you can order from shops and restaurants in terminals other than the one you’re flying out of.

Here’s how it works: You call up the app, place your order, and specify your flight and gate numbers. It will arrive at your gate about 10 minutes before boarding, for a service fee of $6.99.

AtYourGate is partnering with Grab, an airport service available in about 20 airports. With Grab, you place an order but must go to a kiosk to pick it up.

Henninger said San Diego, with 20 million travelers annually, should be a good place to test the service. The company was invited as part of the airport’s Innovation Lab, a hangar that was converted in 2015 into a place where vendors could try out their ideas.

Info: www.atyourgate.com

