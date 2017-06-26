Airport app that brings goodies to your gate will be tested at San Diego International

What if you could use a mobile app when you arrive at the airport to order dinner, a copy of your favorite magazine and a travel pillow and have it all waiting for you before you take off?

That’s the idea behind a new service called AtYourGate coming to San Diego International Airport in August. The Orange County start-up is betting fliers will like the time-saving convenience of having their purchases delivered.

David Henninger said his company seeks to provide an airport-wide solution for travelers, which means you can order from shops and restaurants in terminals other than the one you’re flying out of.

Here’s how it works: You call up the app, place your order, and specify your flight and gate numbers. It will arrive at your gate about 10 minutes before boarding, for a service fee of $6.99.

AtYourGate is partnering with Grab, an airport service available in about 20 airports. With Grab, you place an order but must go to a kiosk to pick it up.

Henninger said San Diego, with 20 million travelers annually, should be a good place to test the service. The company was invited as part of the airport’s Innovation Lab, a hangar that was converted in 2015 into a place where vendors could try out their ideas.

Info: www.atyourgate.com

