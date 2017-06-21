Light art installation in Golden Gate Park will be latest tribute to San Francisco's Summer of Love

Fifty years on, San Francisco’s Summer of Love has become a glossy flashback to the time young people came to the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood to start a cultural revolution.

A new kind of flower power tribute begins Wednesday in Golden Gate Park when the plain white Conservatory of Flowers will be bathed in lights featuring boldly colored spinning flower mandalas, animated butterflies and other designs and shapes.

The nonprofit group Illuminate, which supports projects such as the Bay Bridge illumination that began in 2014, partnered with light-based art pros at Obscura Digital to transform the 1879 building.

The show is free and open to the public from sundown to midnight starting Wednesday and continuing until Aug. 21.

Summer of Love events, museum exhibitions and activities that began earlier this year and continue through August mark what played out five decades ago on the city’s streets.

Here’s what’s coming up on the music side.

-- Joan Baez along with the Summer of Love band and around 10 other groups will perform at the Nourse Theater on July 22. Tickets cost $49 to $69. Info: The San Francisco Sound

-- The 15th annual Jerry Day honoring the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia takes place Aug. 6 at the musician’s namesake amphitheater in McLaren Park. Performers here pay tribute to Garcia and his music. The concert is free; a gift of $100 gets you into a reserved section. Info: Jerry Day

-- Fillmore Jazz Festival: Bay Area jazz musicians play at this festival on Fillmore Street, one of the centers of the Summer of Love. The outdoor fest takes place July 1 to 2 and is free. Info: Filmore Jazz Festival

ALSO

Relive San Francisco's Summer of Love (don't forget the flowers in your hair)

San Francisco's Summer of Love events help you recall a pivotal time in American history

