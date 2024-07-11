The hottest pop-ups, drops and art events to add to your summer calendar

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum

(Gucci)

With a shift of the season come new scents to revel in. Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum is the latest fragrance release from the Italian house, with a campaign featuring Miley Cyrus under the direction of creative director Sabato De Sarno. A sumptuous white floral with heavy doses of vanilla and a light ozonic accord to boot, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid is perfect for the heat, clinging and settling on the skin while retaining an airy quality about it. $135. gucci.com

Zerina Akers’ Saint Helen’s House

(Courtesy of Zerina Akers)

Emmy-winning costume designer and celebrity stylist Zerina Akers is opening Saint Helen’s House in L.A., a social club dedicated to the intersections of wellness, art and fashion that will be home base for Akers’ new venture, a luxury fashion rental showroom on-site style concierge service called The Show Must Go On. Akers, who has styled artists such as Beyoncé, is the founder of Black Owned Everything, an online marketplace for Black-owned products. Saint Helen’s House opens this month in L.A. 5162 Otis Ave., Tarzana. tsmgofashionrental.com; sainthelenshouse.com

Advertisement

Born X Raised Online Ceramics

(Born X Raised)

Born Online, a collaboration between Born X Raised and Online Ceramics, is being billed as the ultimate L.A. streetwear linkup. Inspired by the Myspace pages of yore, the collection includes hats, tees, jerseys, hoodies and a chenille patched letterman jacket complete with everything from blingee graphics to ASCII art. The collection goes live July 19. bornxraised.com

Al-Baseer Holly’s “Public Figures” at Band of Vices

(Band of Vices)

Band of Vices celebrates its recent move to DTLA from West Adams with “Public Figures,” an exhibition by Seattle-based artist Al-Baseer Holly. Holly, a former recording artist who has worked with the likes of Pharrell Williams, focuses on collage with the self-referential “Public Figures,” utilizing original photography and images from his previous work. Up through Aug. 3 at Band of Vices. 1700 S. Santa Fe Ave, Suite 371. bandofvices.com

Akila X Market X Smiley

(Anthony Treviño / Market)

Advertisement

Summer calls certain things out of us. Namely, a ravenous need for a new pair of sunglasses. Cult sunglasses brand Akila and streetwear brand Market have collaborated on a collection of sharp rectangular frames in classic black, camouflage and green glitter candy paint — with the iconic Smiley punctuating the temple of each pair. $120. Available now at: marketstudios.com .

Estevan Oriol X Teen Angel at Beyond the Streets

(Beyond the Streets)

(Estevan Oriol) (Teen Angel’s Magazine)

“Dedicated to You,” an exhibition by iconic documentarians of Chicano culture, legendary photographer Estevan Oriol and Teen Angel of Teen Angel’s Magazine, is up at Beyond the Streets through Sept. 15. Featuring a deep dive of Oriol’s photographic universe, juxtaposed against the Teen Angel’s archive, which has long served as inspiration for Oriol’s work, the exhibition celebrates L.A. culture and legacy. 434 N La Brea Ave., Los Angeles. beyondthestreets.com

Hunza G’s L.A. store

(Hunza G)

There is a universal truth that becomes more and more evident as the months become hotter: Hunza G’s bikinis hit. The brand’s first West Coast retail location is open through the summer in West Hollywood, featuring its iconographic crinkle-cut fabric swimsuits IRL until Sept. 22. 8402 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. hunzag.com

Advertisement

Vitaly: Heavy Machinery: Capsule 02

(Vitaly)