Get up close with a California condor at Santa Monica Mountains' bird fest

A live California condor, the largest flying bird in North America and one that has been brought back from the brink of extinction, will make an appearance at the Santa Monica Mountains’ Bird Fest this weekend.

The condor named Dolly from the L.A. Zoo will be on display from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the national parkland’s Interagency Visitor Center.

California condors (Gymnogyps californianus) have a 10-foot wingspan and can soar as high as 15,000 feet. They have black bodies with a feathery ruff around the neck and bald, red heads.

In 1982, their numbers fell to 22, prompting wildlife experts to capture the last remaining birds and start a captive breeding program to save the species. Their numbers plummeted because condors eat dead animals, which inadvertently exposed them to lead poisoning from spent ammunition.

Today there are more than 200 condors, though many still live in captivity. They can be found in the wild in coastal mountain ranges from Big Sur to Ventura County, through the Transverse Range and the southern Sierra. Other populations flourish in the Grand Canyon area in Arizona.

Aside from the condor, Bird Fest visitors can expect to see pelicans, Cooper's hawks, owls, kestrels and others brought by Nature of Wildworks.

The day begins with guided bird walks followed by lectures on bird photography and how to woo wild birds into your garden. Speakers from the zoo, National Audubon Society and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service will make presentations.

Bird Fest is free and open to the public. It takes place at the Santa Monica Mountains Interagency Visitor Center at Mulholland Highway in Calabasas.

Info: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, (805) 370-2302

ALSO

Best places on California's coast to see monarch butterflies this fall and winter

At Puye Cliffs, N.M., travelers are in the grasp of a fascinating Native American history

Where to find fresh pineapple (and learn its history) in Hawaii

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel