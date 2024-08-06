Advertisement
California

New video shows world’s largest wildlife crossing starting to take form

Artist rendering shows a freeway with cars and a grass- and plant-covered overpass.
An artist’s rendering shows the wildlife crossing spanning the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.
(National Wildlife Federation / Living Habitats)
By Rosanna XiaStaff Writer 
Share via

After years of planning and much anticipation, the world’s largest wildlife crossing is starting to take form over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

New aerial images posted by state transportation officials show the first stages of construction for sound walls and concrete barriers on both sides of the bridge deck, which spans eight lanes of traffic along the Santa Monica Mountains.

Installation of the steel girders were completed back in April, and crews have since been assembling wood forms and placing reinforcing rods in preparation for concrete pouring.

Construction of the $92-million wildlife passage, officially dubbed the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, broke ground in 2022 and is set to be completed by early 2026. The 200-foot-long, 165-foot-wide bridge will be the largest of its kind in the world — and will serve as a critical lifeline to the many animals that have attempted to cross the busy freeway.

Advertisement

Earlier this summer, a mountain lion was struck dead not far from where the crossing is being constructed.

Scientists and conservationists say this wildlife passage will also be crucial to restoring gene flow among small, isolated populations of cougars trapped south of the freeway in the Santa Monica Mountains, and cougars confined to the north in the Simi Hills and Santa Susana Mountains.

Agoura Hills, California-June 20, 2021-Steady traffic on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, makes it impossible for mountain lions and other wildlife to cross this area to new breeding grounds. A proposed $87-million wildlife bridge spanning the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills may break ground later this year. It would be the largest wildlife crossing in the world - and a new defining cultural feature on the Southern California landscape. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

This architect is trying to save cougars from becoming roadkill on California freeways

Architect Robert Rock is designing a bridge over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills that will stop mountain lions from becoming roadkill.

July 4, 2021

There are also signs that other animals are already starting to use the crossing, and a native plant nursery is preparing to seed the bridge with local sages, shrubs, milkweed and other vegetation.

Advertisement

Construction activities are ongoing, and Caltrans officials noted that daytime ramp closures might occur intermittently Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the southbound 101 Liberty Canyon Road offramp and the northbound 101 Liberty Canyon onramp.

Live traffic updates and road closures can be found at QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.

Webcams are also available on the project website, where you can follow the construction progress and spot passing wildlife.

More to Read

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentAnimals & Pets
Rosanna Xia

Rosanna Xia is an environment reporter for the Los Angeles Times, where she specializes in stories about the coast and ocean. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2020 for explanatory reporting, and her award-winning book, “California Against the Sea,” has been praised as a poetic and mind-expanding exploration of what we stand to lose in the face of rising water.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement