Step into the Sambadrome! Party during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro during this Brazil tour

Picture yourself at Rio de Janeiro’s lavish Carnival parades, street parties and samba competitions on a five-day tour of Brazil with Southern Explorations.
On this tour, you’ll spend a full day at the Sambadrome, the landmark building in Rio where dancers compete and perform in the annual parade of samba schools. Teams are judged by their songs, costumes, choreography and other criteria.
The trip also includes walking tours of Rio’s neighborhoods, such as Copacabana and Ipanema; taking a cable car to Sugar Loaf Mountain to see coastal views from almost 1,300 feet above sea level; and visiting the Christ the Redeemer statue that stands guard over Rio.
Dates: Feb. 9 to 13
Price: $3,345 to $4,275, per person, depending on group size. Includes English-speaking guides, transfers, hotel stays, entrance fees to national parks and archaeological sites and some meals. International airfare is extra.
Info: Southern Explorations, (877) 784-5400
