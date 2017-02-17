Nothing Mickey Mouse about Adventures by Disney's culinary crash course on Rhine River cruise

If you hunger for more than just a scenic journey down the Rhine River, Adventures by Disney has added a new weeklong itinerary: the Rhine Food & Wine River Cruise, sailing through Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands.
This adults-only cruise is designed to introduce passengers to Europe’s food and wine and includes culinary experiences on and off the ship.
Passengers board in Basel, Switzerland, and learn about wine-tasting and blending during vineyard tours and onboard seminars hosted by Brian Koziol, one of only 230 master sommeliers.
Other highlights include a guided walking tour through Riquewihr, France, known for its historical architecture and Riesling wines; a hands-on French patisserie class in Strasbourg, France; a Heineken Brewery factory tour; and a private workshop on how to blend craft cocktails in Amsterdam.
Dates: Oct. 21-28
Price: From $4,719 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all food and beverages, local beer and wine with meals, all daily excursions and onboard entertainment, gratuities for guides and cruise staff, transfers and more. International airfare not included.
Info: Adventures by Disney, (800) 543-0865 or contact a travel agent
