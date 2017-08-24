Want to see a tiger in the wild? Take this safari to India's national parks and reserves

Travel blogger Mariellen Ward leads visitors on a wildlife safari of a different kind: a tiger tour. There are just 3,200 tigers left worldwide, most of them Bengal tigers in Nepal, Bhutan and India, according to National Geographic.
The Canadian writer from Breathe Dream Go, a travel website and blog that emphasizes “transformational travel,” next spring will lead a small group to see tigers in India’s national parks.
You stay in lodges and engage in a variety of activities — a boat ride, hiking, an overnight campout — as well as seven game drives in the country’s tiger reserves, Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Kanha and Pench.
Dates: March 21 to April 2
Prices: $4,320 to $4,750 per person based on double occupancy, depending on the number of people in the group. It includes accommodations, transportation, boat ride, sightseeing guide, game drives and flights within India. International airfare is extra.
Info: Tiger Tour With Mariellen Ward, or email info@breathedreamgo.com; to reserve, contact Ram Chandra Hembram at Pugdundee Safaris by emailing salesdesk@pugdundeesafaris.com
