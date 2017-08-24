Want to see a tiger in the wild? Take this safari to India's national parks and reserves

Travel blogger Mariellen Ward leads visitors on a wildlife safari of a different kind: a tiger tour. There are just 3,200 tigers left worldwide, most of them Bengal tigers in Nepal, Bhutan and India, according to National Geographic.

The Canadian writer from Breathe Dream Go, a travel website and blog that emphasizes “transformational travel,” next spring will lead a small group to see tigers in India’s national parks.

You stay in lodges and engage in a variety of activities — a boat ride, hiking, an overnight campout — as well as seven game drives in the country’s tiger reserves, Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Kanha and Pench.

Dates: March 21 to April 2

Prices: $4,320 to $4,750 per person based on double occupancy, depending on the number of people in the group. It includes accommodations, transportation, boat ride, sightseeing guide, game drives and flights within India. International airfare is extra.

Info: Tiger Tour With Mariellen Ward, or email info@breathedreamgo.com; to reserve, contact Ram Chandra Hembram at Pugdundee Safaris by emailing salesdesk@pugdundeesafaris.com

ALSO

Did you fall in love with totality? Next total solar eclipse comes to the U.S. in 2,421 days

Follow in the footsteps of Ernest Hemingway on a fall tour of Cuba

The total eclipse will bring a few minutes of darkness for some. But if it's just inky blackness you seek, here's where to go

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

CNW Group / Breathe Dream Go Guests search for tigers in national parks in India. Guests search for tigers in national parks in India. (CNW Group / Breathe Dream Go)

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel