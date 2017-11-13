Discover India with travel pro Susan Geringer on 14-day women-only tour

Join Susan Geringer, a tour company founder who specializes in India, on a small-group tour for women that blends local life, arts, crafts and interactive experiences.
The 14-day itinerary includes the cities of Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Narlai, Udaipur and Mumbai.
Highlights include visiting the Ladies Market in Delhi, celebrating the Holi Festival with a local family, taking a Bollywood dance class, meeting female artisans and shopping in Mumbai with a fashion expert.
Group size is limited to 10.
Dates: Feb. 23-March 8
Price: From $5,115 per person, double occupancy; single supplement available. Save $250 if booked by Dec. 20. Includes accommodations in five-star and heritage hotels, a full-time female guide, tours and entrance fees, transportation and transfers. Gratuities and international airfare not included.
Info: Geringer Global Travel, (877) 255-7438
ALSO
Visit a former prison of suffragists now turned into an arts center in Virginia
Great turkey trots (including America's very first one) to run on Thanksgiving Day
Island Air, serving Hawaii Island, Kauai, Maui and Oahu, is shutting down