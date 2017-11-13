Discover India with travel pro Susan Geringer on 14-day women-only tour

Join Susan Geringer, a tour company founder who specializes in India, on a small-group tour for women that blends local life, arts, crafts and interactive experiences.

The 14-day itinerary includes the cities of Delhi, Agra, Jaipur, Pushkar, Jodhpur, Narlai, Udaipur and Mumbai.

Highlights include visiting the Ladies Market in Delhi, celebrating the Holi Festival with a local family, taking a Bollywood dance class, meeting female artisans and shopping in Mumbai with a fashion expert.

Group size is limited to 10.

Dates: Feb. 23-March 8

Price: From $5,115 per person, double occupancy; single supplement available. Save $250 if booked by Dec. 20. Includes accommodations in five-star and heritage hotels, a full-time female guide, tours and entrance fees, transportation and transfers. Gratuities and international airfare not included.

Info: Geringer Global Travel, (877) 255-7438

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

